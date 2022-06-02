People who are interested in building a business in Roseburg have a brand-new tool at their fingertips. For the first time, an online interactive map is available to help locate developable spaces.
The Developable Business Lands map, made available by the Roseburg Community Development Department, shows the commercial and industrial parcels of land that are available for development with the city. It targets parcels that are vacant or could be redeveloped.
Real estate developers, business owners and entrepreneurs may find the tool useful to identify options for locating a business within Roseburg.
“We wanted to make something that takes public information from local, county and state agencies and puts it in one place,” Kate Bentz, the city’s RARE AmeriCorps service member who has worked as a long-range planning assistant in the RCDC since September, said in a news release.
Located on the city website’s 'Economic Development' webpage, the map also provides users with additional information about each site. It allows users to filter out parcels based on size (acreage), zoning and existing use. Users can then browse a list of narrowed-down locations to find parcels that best match what they are looking for. Users can also search by address if they already have a specific site in mind.
“We hope that members of the public find this tool to be helpful in exploring Roseburg and gaining a better understanding of what to expect when they find a commercial or industrial property that they want to develop,” said Bentz. “Our goal is to give people the info that they might need before calling us and applying for permits.”
The map is accessible and available in two formats that are optimized for desktop computers and mobile devices. A full tutorial to walk new users through all the features is also included.
