The City of Roseburg is looking for ways to encourage more affordable housing, and wants to hear from the public on one approach to do that.
City officials are asking the public to take a 10-minute survey about some possible changes to city code that are intended to bring in more affordable housing options in the form of so-called “middle housing.”
But those wishing to take the survey need to hurry — the current deadline is Thursday, although that may be extended, said Eric Johnson, a city spokesperson.
To take the survey go to http://bit.ly/37TMrfM. It was posted on the city’s website and Facebook page about a month ago, Johnson said. As of Tuesday morning, 20 people had taken it, he said.
“This survey is part of the public outreach process of adopting the code changes for middle housing to occur within the city,” Johnson said. “We are trying to get public feedback on the proposed changes.”
The shortage of affordable housing is already an issue in Roseburg and only expected to become more acute as the population grows. The growing problem was highlighted in a housing study done last year, which showed there will need to be more than 2,600 new housing units built in the next 20 years to accommodate the expected population growth.
To address this housing shortage, the City of Roseburg is pursuing changes to its municipal code that is intended to provide greater opportunities for more affordable housing. The changes are the result of work being done by Roseburg’s Community Development Department and supported by a grant from the Oregon Department of Land Conservation and Development.
The proposed changes will allow for more “middle housing,” which is defined by the state as types of housing that are more affordable and meet the needs of low-income households who do not necessarily require the large space of a single-family detached home. Examples of middle housing include duplexes, triplexes, townhomes, and cottage clusters. In 2019, the state passed House Bill 2001, which allows Oregonians to develop middle housing in cities based on population criteria.
Currently, city code does allow some, but not all middle housing options to be developed within the city. Of the middle housing options that are allowed, new guidelines and revisions will be required by the state to ensure that these options are more attainable to residents and developers.
To assist in the process of adopting changes in the Roseburg municipal code, the city has created a Stakeholder Advisory Committee. The committee consists of housing industry professionals, whose knowledge and experience will help guide city staff to adopt code changes that are in line with House Bill 2001.
For more information about the middle housing project, visit the Community Development Department’s special projects page.
Questions can also be directed to the Community Development Department at cdd@cityofroseburg.org, or 541-492-6750.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.