GLIDE — The newest restaurant in Glide celebrated its one-month anniversary Thursday, providing residents of the rural community with pizza, wings, dips and desserts made from scratch.
The recipes in play at Coho Pizza come right from Owner and Operator Misty Russell. As the proprietor, builder and former owner of Roseburg’s Brix Grill, now Brix Bistro, Russell is no stranger to restauranteering. The idea to open a pizza place in Glide came from her two managers, both from the area. They shared that Glide lost its only pizza place, leaving the community without a local spot to grab a slice of pizza.
Thus, Coho Pizza was born.
“I’ve been in the food industry my whole career and I wasn’t really done with the food industry but I was done with the full-scale, large-volume restaurant so this just kind of happened,” Russell said. “It’s a small community. They already have a couple of full-scale restaurants that do it very well so pizza as a niche felt like an area that we could fill the void and not be immediately competitive.”
Even though Coho Pizza has only been open for a month, Russell said the community reaction to the new business has been overwhelmingly positive; people have been welcoming the business with open arms. Former regular customers of Russell’s from Roseburg eatery have even made the trip out to Glide to check out the new restaurant and support a familiar owner.
“I’m blown away by it. I figured that folks would stop by when it was convenient but they’ve come regularly and often and right away and it was very humbling and just kind as can be,” Russell said. “It was very unexpected and joyful.”
Russell’s extensive background in the food industry and business ownership doesn’t mean she won’t accept feedback and comments from customers. For her, connecting with the people supporting her restaurant is a key point to providing a great experience for patrons, saying that, “it’s important at the end of the day that the customer tells you what’s viable,” for her business.
“Obviously we’re very new and we expect to work hard gaining a clientele that puts their faith in food,” Russell said. “I think that’s a big deal, in my opinion, and so we always want to make sure that we do right by the people first. Doing that well is very important to us and we expect there’s work to be done for that.”
The drive and motivation for her business is making sure that customers enjoy their experience, both through their dining and the atmosphere provided.
“I feel that if it’s gratifying to me and people are still coming, then I’m gonna get up and go to work each day,” Russell said. “That’s just who I am and what I do.”
To indulge in made-from-scratch meals, visit Coho Pizza at 20194 N. Umpqua Highway in Glide. Business hours Monday through Saturday are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Russell said patrons should “be ready to be welcomed with a smile and a pizza we’re proud of.”
Hannarose McGuinness is a reporter for The News-Review. She can be reached at hmcguinness@nrtoday.com or 541-672-3321.
