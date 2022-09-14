Charanjeet “Tinny” Kaur, her husband Paul Kaur and friend Blake Burson joined forces after developing a friendship with a dream of opening a Douglas County and Roseburg-centered gift shop.
They opened the doors of Roseburg Gifts and Adventure on Sept. 6, at 827 Southeast Cass Avenue, in an effort to first sell the remaining items which were left behind by the previous owners, the Fraziers, but also to begin putting their plans into place.
“We will have handmade jewelry and will be adding more and more local products,” Paul Kaur said. “We want to promote Roseburg with stickers and T-shirts and Bigfoot items.”
Having moved here three years ago from India with their son, Gunraj, the Kaur’s have found themselves at home in the Roseburg community.
“We have friends and family that helped us get all of our paperwork in order,” Paul Kaur said. “The town is so nice and the people are helpful and friendly, we love it here.”
Now, along with Burson, the Kaur’s have opened their first business with an eye to a building nearby and opening a deli.
“First we have to liquidate all of the inventory left behind,” Burson said. “We have about twice as much boxed up than is on the floor. As we sell second-hand items and used goods, we will fill that space as it empties with local artisans and items focused on Douglas County waterfalls and natural wonders.”
With their first earned dollar hanging on the wall, this trio of entrepreneurs is poised to experience success and growth with their new endeavor.
“We got such a good price on this place it gave us a chance to try our hand at our own business,” Burson said. “We already have jewelers, woodcrafters, a lady that makes dream catchers and lots of art ready to go, and we are going to be priced so that everyone can enjoy our shop.”
Roseburg Gifts and Adventure is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
