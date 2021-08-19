A former Roseburg convenience store clerk has settled a complaint alleging that the manager of the store created a hostile work environment that included acts of sexual assault and battery and sexual harassment against her.
Amy Reed had filed the lawsuit in Douglas County Circuit Court in November 2019 against G N Marketing LLC, doing business as the Short Cut Market at 508 NE Winchester St., and Nachattar Singh, a manager there. Reed sought $150,000 in damages in the complaint.
The lawsuit was settled for $50,000 in December 2020, according to Douglas County Circuit Court records. The money was split between Reed, who got $30,840.61, and the Portland law firm Meyer Stephenson, which got $19,159.39, court records show.
The store changed ownership this year and the new owners want the public to know that the case has been settled and the new owners are not connected to the previous ones, said Neil Singh, who is speaking on behalf of the new owners. Neil Singh said he is not related to Nachattar Singh, who does not work at the market anymore.
“When people go to Google or check Short Cut Market online, this lawsuit comes up,” Neil Singh said. “But the new owners who bought the market have nothing to do with that.”
Reed began working at the market around Aug. 1, 2019. She worked about 20 hours a week at a salary of $11 an hour. The complaint alleged that throughout Reed’s employment at the market she was reportedly subjected to numerous incidents of unwanted sexual harassment by Nachattar Singh, including several incidents that involved sexual assault and battery.
“Mr. Singh engaged in inappropriate and offensive sexual touching of Ms. Reed. Mr. Singh’s touching was unwanted, offensive and done in a threatening manner,” the complaint said.
The complaint also said Singh’s actions caused Reed to suffer emotional distress, mental pain and anguish, embarrassment, loss of dignity, sleeplessness, humiliation and loss of enjoyment of life.
The settlement states that the agreement was the result of negotiations and compromise between the parties, was entered into in good faith, and “shall never be considered at any time or for any purpose as an admission of liability by the parties, or that the parties acted wrongfully with respect to each other.”
The settlement also contains a non-disparagement clause, which states that neither party shall “make any oral or written statement which is intended or reasonably likely to disparage any other party or otherwise degrade any other party’s reputation in the community.”
