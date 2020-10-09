A proposed medical college in Roseburg needs to show it can produce a consistent revenue stream in order for George Fox University to continue with its support, a university representative said Thursday.
David Cimbora, an executive dean at George Fox, told the board that oversees the planned medical college that the university is taking a hard look at the project in light of the economic downturn from the coronavirus pandemic.
Cimbora, who just joined the Umpqua Valley Development Corp. board and attended his first meeting Thursday via Zoom, said he was delivering the message on behalf of the university’s president, Robin Baker.
“Robin is pushing back pretty hard in various ways,” Cimbora said, adding that other top university officials are “very concerned” about the prospects for the medical college.
George Fox University signed on to the project last year. It was expected to provide the academic and administrative structure for the college, formally called the Southern Oregon Medical Workforce Center, which will offer advanced degrees in multiple allied and mental health fields.
The coronavirus and its economic outfall has hit the university hard, Cimbora told the board. The university had two rounds of “massive layoffs” this year, which were driven by a drop-off in enrollment, he said.
That means every expenditure is being scrutinized, Cimbora said.
“Even some of the basic necessities to teach require four or five signatures to get approved now,” he said.
The tough economic times have caused university officials to look at every project, including the medical college, from a different perspective, he said. Because of that, there is more “hesitancy and reticence” about the proposed medical college than there had been previously, Cimbora said.
Any proposal that does not generate revenue for George Fox is “almost a conversation ender,” he said. “Breaking even — conversation ender.”
Cimbora replaced former George Fox Provost Linda Samek on the UVDC board. Samek bid the board farewell Thursday afternoon and Cimbora introduced himself. Then he delivered his message.
“It’s a rough introduction for me to the board but I wanted to be clear about this,” Cimbora said. “My hope is to be as clear a communicator as I can for my president.”
George Fox University is considered a central component of any plans for a medical college in Roseburg. The university’s main campus, founded in 1891, is in Newberg, with additional sites in Salem, Redmond and Portland. The university also offers online instruction.
Plans for the medical college have been in the works for nearly a decade. Supporters have touted it as a way to address the shortage of medical professionals in the region as well as provide an economic boost to Douglas County, with the influx of hundreds of students and faculty to the area.
Previous estimates on what the medical college will cost to get off the ground have ranged from $20 million to $30 million. Last year, the Legislature approved $10 million for the college. In a show of support, the Roseburg City Council last summer agreed to loan up to $10 million to help establish the school.
However, the $10 million from the Legislature is a bit tenuous now, also because of the economic downturn.
The $10 million would come from bonds backed by lottery funds. However, in August, state officials announced that the money was no longer available because lottery sales had dried up — sales for April, for example, were down 90% compared to the year before.
Legislators took another run at the lottery bond issue, trimming nine projects from the list of those previously approved for lottery revenue bonds. The medical college was not among those projects trimmed, meaning it still has a chance of being approved for lottery bonds.
Amid all the turmoil and uncertainty surrounding the medical college, Cimbora did have one positive message for the UVDC board Thursday, delivered on behalf of George Fox University: “We still have a passion for this project.”
