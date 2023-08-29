An employee for a local construction company that dissolved abruptly this summer, leaving behind a lengthy trail of debt and complaints, is being sued for more than $50,000 for allegedly taking money to remodel two homes but not doing the work.
Andrew Hines, who worked for Re-Construct Contracting LLC, is listed as the defendant in the lawsuit, which was filed Aug. 10 in Douglas County Circuit Court. Roseburg attorney Randy C. Rubin is representing the plaintiff, Muy Liu, who is seeking $51,832, claiming fraud.
Rubin declined to comment.
Hines was served the complaint on Aug. 21. He has not yet responded.
Re-Construct Contracting was incorporated in May 2019 by Clinton Milliron, who listed a Winston address for the company, according to state records. The company was dissolved July 20, 2023.
Re-Construct has been the target of at least three other lawsuits filed this year. Each claim the company took money for home remodeling jobs, but never did the work.
Re-Construct also has 22 open complaints against it filed with the Oregon Construction Contractors Board, which regulates the construction industry in the state. Re-Construct had its contractor’s license suspended three times for operating without liability insurance, and the license finally expired following disciplinary action, CCB records show.
According to the most recent lawsuit:
In July 2022, Hines and Liu entered into a contract for Re-Construct to repair and remodel two homes owned by Liu. One home is located in the 100 block of Carte Lane in Myrtle Creek, the other in the 500 block of Northwest Cecil Avenue in Roseburg.
Pursuant to the contract, Liu paid Hines $20,093 as a down payment for the work on the Myrtle Creek home and $31,739 as down payment for work on the Roseburg home. The work was supposed to begin in September, 2022.
However, by early January of 2023, the job Liu and Hines had agreed on had not been done, and instead Hines began demolition on the Myrtle Creek home, “causing significant damage to the residence,” the complaint said.
Hines then failed to perform any remediation or further work on either home, according to the complaint.
On Feb. 12 of this year, Liu went to the Re-Construct office and found it closed, with no staff on site. Liu said he was later was told by a Re-Construct employee that the company had terminated workers that week.
A few days later, Liu contacted Hines and demanded his money back. He received no response from Hines.
In March, Liu filed a complaint against Re-Construct with the state Construction Contractors Board for breach of contract.
In May, Liu said he was notified that Milliron, the sole member of Re-Construct, had filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy.
Hines was “fully aware of the financial situation of Re-Construct and its plans to cease operations,” yet kept bidding on jobs, entering into contracts and. taking “substantial deposits from various homeowners,” including Liu, despite knowing the work would never get done, according to the lawsuit.
Liu hired Hines based upon his “misrepresentations” that the repair and remodel work would get done, and those misrepresentations were intended to get Liu to sign the contracts with Hines, the lawsuit said.
Neither Hines or Milliron could be reached for comment.
The August lawsuit is similar to three others filed earlier this year.
In one of those, a Winston resident said he paid Re-Construct $16,700 last November to do home repairs.
“Re-Construct did not start the job after receiving payment and continued to push off doing any work until February, 2023, when they stopped responding altogether,” the homeowner wrote in the lawsuit, filed in small claims court in April. “At that time we were unable to reach (Milliron) or any one at Re-Construct by phone, email or text.”
A mediation session between the company and the homeowner was scheduled for April, but no one from Re-Construct showed up, according to the lawsuit.
In another lawsuit, also filed in April, an Oakland homeowner said they paid Re-Construct $9,338 as a “down payment for re-construction work that was never started.”
In a third lawsuit, a Roseburg resident said he pair Re-Construct $2,380 in case — per the company’s request — as a 50 percent down payment to fix a water-damaged bathroom. The work never got done, the homeowner said.
In addition to the lawsuits, Re-Construct currently owes just over $9,000 to the CCB in unpaid penalties in five cases. Four of those penalties were for “dishonest or fraudulent conduct” on the part of the company, and the fifth involved Re-Construct working without a CCB license, agency records show.
The Oregon Department of Justice is currently undertaking a number of "regulatory investigations" involving Re-Construct, CCB spokeswoman Leslie Culpepper said.
"The CCB has a mission to protect Oregon consumers, and we take this type of activity seriously," she said.
(3) comments
I would think that most of those complaints were all somewhat happening in the same window of time- maybe a couple were filed, people started to notice and maybe even got in touch with one another, and so the rest followed. By the time it caught up to this Clinton guy, he shut things down and thought he could run.
As far as the CCB goes, and even OSHA, they need to step in a little harder on these contractors with multiple complaints and enforce the fines. Of course it's a long process, they aren't going to babysit contractors and their crews running around, even when they do work, but even with the other BIG company that bailed and didn't finish homes, they have too much time to buy to just abandon their contracts and run with the money.
in digging on the open corporates site, there is a woman also listed at least as an offices to this Clinton guy. Last name Byrd, so is she a part of the Winston family and company that builds? Digging even deeper in to that name, behind the scenes the Winston Byrd son is linked to fronting money for Joe Russi of Mid Oregon Builders. While Clinton didn't do work with Mid Oregon that anyone around is aware of, things tend to form a web when it's all traced back locally.
Destroying property to "start a job" and running with people's money, let's all hope for jail time. Obviously it was plotted to get clients to commit, pay what's do up front, and run. More victims to this supposed-contractor scammer need to come forward.
This is a disturbing trend in building and remodeling contractors in our area. They get your money 💰 then they have you over a barrel and you are subject to their abuse, with no recourse.
What is surprising is that, with its long history of complaints, that people continued to contract with this former company.
What happened to due diligence?
