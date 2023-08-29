An employee for a local construction company that dissolved abruptly this summer, leaving behind a lengthy trail of debt and complaints, is being sued for more than $50,000 for allegedly taking money to remodel two homes but not doing the work.

Scott Carroll can be reached at scarroll@nrtoday.com or 541-672-3321 x7204. Or follow him on Twitter @scottcarroll15.

(3) comments

longtimelocal
longtimelocal

I would think that most of those complaints were all somewhat happening in the same window of time- maybe a couple were filed, people started to notice and maybe even got in touch with one another, and so the rest followed. By the time it caught up to this Clinton guy, he shut things down and thought he could run.

As far as the CCB goes, and even OSHA, they need to step in a little harder on these contractors with multiple complaints and enforce the fines. Of course it's a long process, they aren't going to babysit contractors and their crews running around, even when they do work, but even with the other BIG company that bailed and didn't finish homes, they have too much time to buy to just abandon their contracts and run with the money.

in digging on the open corporates site, there is a woman also listed at least as an offices to this Clinton guy. Last name Byrd, so is she a part of the Winston family and company that builds? Digging even deeper in to that name, behind the scenes the Winston Byrd son is linked to fronting money for Joe Russi of Mid Oregon Builders. While Clinton didn't do work with Mid Oregon that anyone around is aware of, things tend to form a web when it's all traced back locally.

Destroying property to "start a job" and running with people's money, let's all hope for jail time. Obviously it was plotted to get clients to commit, pay what's do up front, and run. More victims to this supposed-contractor scammer need to come forward.

Huge bbfan
Huge bbfan

This is a disturbing trend in building and remodeling contractors in our area. They get your money 💰 then they have you over a barrel and you are subject to their abuse, with no recourse.

melrosereader
melrosereader

What is surprising is that, with its long history of complaints, that people continued to contract with this former company.

What happened to due diligence?

