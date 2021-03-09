Douglas County’s unemployment rate continued its downward slide, dropping from 6.4% in December to 6.1% in January, according to data released Tuesday by the Oregon Employment Department.
The Douglas County rate has generally been tracking closely with the statewide and national rates. The Oregon unemployment rate in January rate was 6.2% and the U.S. rate was 6.3% for the month, according to the employment department. Douglas County’s payroll employers dropped a seasonally adjusted 80 jobs in January.
Douglas County has gained back 53% of the jobs lost in March and April at the onset of the COVID-19 crisis, the data shows. In the private sector industries in January, there was a net loss of 180 jobs in leisure and hospitality. There were additional net losses of 40 jobs each in construction and other services. However, there were net gains of 40 jobs in both retail trade professional and business services, and a gain of 20 jobs in both education and health services, according to the employment department.
Government lost 120 jobs from losses in local education (100 jobs) and noneducation local government (20 jobs). These was a gain of 10 jobs in state government.
When comparing January 2021 with January 2020, total nonfarm employment is down 1,990 jobs, or 5.1%, the employment department said. All major private industry sectors are down over the year except retail trade, which gained 100 jobs, and wholesale trade, which is down 70.
Statewide, Oregon’s unemployment rate edged down from 6.3% in December to 6.2% in January. The state’s unemployment rate dropped by close to four-tenths of a percentage point in each of the last three months of 2020, following steeper declines during the prior five months.
Oregon’s peak unemployment rate was 13.2% last April.
Nonfarm payroll employment in Oregon rose 8,300 jobs in January, following a loss of 27,500 in December. Three industries each added close to 2,000 jobs in January: retail trade (+2,100 jobs); leisure and hospitality (+2,100); and private educational services (+1,900).
Two major industries cut about 1,000 jobs: transportation, warehousing, and utilities (-1,000 jobs) and construction (-800).
Despite the net job gain in January, employment in the state still remains substantially below pre-pandemic levels. Total nonfarm payroll employment has dropped 162,800 jobs, or 8.3%, since January 2020. Nearly all industries have cut jobs during that time. Leisure and hospitality is still down 76,800 jobs, or 35.6%, since January 2020. Private educational services experienced the second largest percentage decline in that time, cutting 8,400 jobs, or a 22.6% loss.
The only industry in Oregon to add jobs in the past 12 months was transportation, warehousing and utilities, which added 4,100 jobs, for a 5.6% gain.
