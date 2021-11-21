A Douglas County logging company has been named Operator of the Year for Southwest Oregon by the Oregon Board of Forestry.
Plikat Logging, based in Winston, won the award along with two other logging operators in different regions. The Oregon Board of Forestry will honor owner Wally Plikat and his crew at its meeting scheduled for Jan. 5 in Salem.
Regional Forest Practices committees select the operators of the year and merit award recipients from among nominees sent in by landowners, Oregon Department of Forestry staff and others. The award recognizes forest operators who, while harvesting timber or doing other forestry work, protect natural resources at a level that goes above and beyond requirements of the Oregon Forest Practices Act.
That law requires people to manage forests responsibly and protect streams and water quality, protect and enhance habitat, and reduce landslide risks. The law also requires landowners to replant forests after harvesting. The awards honor operators who consistently meet or exceed Forest Practices Act regulations.
Plikat Logging took on a difficult operation on a unit in Douglas County that bordered a busy state highway and had two different utility powerlines running through it as well as a fish-bearing stream and wetlands. Excellent communication and coordination with utilities during logging prevented any damage to powerlines, avoiding disruptions to customers, according to an Oregon Department of Forestry news release. Thoughtful selection of access roads and timing more logging at night also avoided traffic delays on the bordering highway. Felling parallel to the stream and choosing landing sites carefully also helped preserve intact the buffer zone protecting the stream and wetlands.
The other regional honorees are: All Around Logging, LLC of Stayton in Marion County, representing Northwest Oregon; and H Timber Contracting of Hines in Harney County, representing Eastern Oregon. Blaylock, Inc., a logging firm owned by Fred Blaylock of Coquille in Coos County, was also recognized with an Award of Merit.
“This year’s honorees represent innovation to protect water quality, care in harvesting that leaves an overcrowded forest in a safer, healthier state, and helping others begin to recover in the wake of devastating wildfire, ODF Forest Resources Division Interim Chief Josh Barnard said in the news release. “They have shown an outstanding ability to meet landowner objectives while exercising extraordinary care and diligence in challenging harvesting situations. From protecting streams while logging where it rains 90 inches a year to carefully removing fire-ravaged trees from a beloved family campground, we’re pleased to recognize the leadership and community spirit these operators have shown.”
Videos about each of the winners can be viewed on the ODF website at https://www.oregon.gov/odf/Working/Pages/default.aspx.
