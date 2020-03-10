Douglas County’s seasonally adjusted January unemployment rate dropped to 4.7 percent, the lowest rate going back to 1990, when comparable statistics began. It compares with a revised 4.9 percent in December. This month’s rate is significantly lower than the January 2019 rate of 5.6 percent, according to data from the Oregon Employment Department.
Oregon’s seasonally adjusted January unemployment rate was 3.3 percent; the national rate was 3.6 percent. The county’s net total payroll employment decreased by 410 jobs in January when a drop of 540 is normal on a seasonal basis.
There were seasonal losses in retail trade (-170), leisure and hospitality (-90), and construction (-40). There was an additional relatively large loss in transportation, warehousing, and utilities (-40).
There was a gain in education and health services (plus-40) in January. Douglas County added 180 jobs over the year ending in January for a 0.5 percent annual growth rate. In the private sector, education and health services (plus-170), leisure and hospitality (plus-170), and retail trade (plus-90) added the most jobs.
Relatively large over-the-year losses were reported in wood product manufacturing (-270) and professional and business services (-70).
Government employment gained 20 jobs over the year as gains in local government (plus-40) and federal government (plus-10) were countered by a loss of 30 jobs in state government.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.