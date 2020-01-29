Douglas County’s seasonally adjusted December unemployment rate dropped to 4.9 percent, the lowest rate going back to 1990 when comparable statistics began, according to the Oregon Employment Department.
It compares with a revised 5.1 percent in November. This month’s rate is significantly lower than the December 2018 rate of 5.7 percent. Oregon’s seasonally adjusted December unemployment rate was 3.7 percent; the national rate was 3.5 percent.
The county’s net total payroll employment decreased by 160 jobs in December. There were seasonal losses in local education (-160) and construction (-30). There were additional losses in manufacturing (-30), retail trade (-30), and financial activities (-20).
There were gains in professional and business services (+50) and education and health services (+40). Douglas County added 140 jobs over the year ending in December for a 0.3 percent annual growth rate. In the private sector, retail trade (+250), education and health services (+180), and other services (+40) added the most jobs.
Relatively large over-the-year losses were reported in wood product manufacturing (-130), construction (-50), and financial activities (- 40). Government employment dropped by 80 over the year as gains in state government (+30) were countered by a loss of 110 jobs in local government.
