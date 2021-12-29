The unemployment rate in Douglas County continued its steady decline in November, dropping from 5.3% in October to 5.1% last month, according to data released by the Oregon Employment Department.
The county’s unemployment rate is down from 6.5% in November 2020.
The Oregon rate for November was 4.2%, the same as the U.S. rate for the month.
Douglas County payroll employment bounced back to add a seasonally adjusted 120 jobs in November, after losses of 110 jobs in October and 30 in September. Douglas County has gained back 69% of the jobs lost in March and April 2020 at the onset of the COVID-19 crisis, the Employment Department data shows.
In the not seasonally adjusted private-sector industries in November, there were seasonal job gains in transportation, warehousing, and utilities (100) and retail trade (50), and an additional gain in professional and business services of 50. There were seasonal job losses in leisure and hospitality (-70) and construction (-20) and an additional loss of 30 ijobs n manufacturing.
Government lost 10 jobs from losses in federal government (-50) and state government (-10) that were countered by gains in local education (40) and noneducation local government (10).
When comparing November 2021 with November 2020, total nonfarm employment is up 130 jobs, or 0.3%. Large over-the-year job gains were seen in leisure and hospitality (140); construction (90); manufacturing (70); and other services (70).
There were job losses in professional and business services (-190); financial activities (-90); and mining and logging (- 30).
Scott Carroll can be reached at scarroll@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4204. Or follow him on Twitter @scottcarroll15.
