The July employment outlook for Douglas County was a bit of a mixed bag, with the unemployment rate dipping below 10% while a net of nearly 200 workers lost their jobs, according to data released Tuesday by the Oregon Employment Department.
Douglas County employers shed 180 jobs in July, a stark reversal after having added 520 jobs in May and 1,160 in June. Despite that, the county unemployment rate decreased from 10.8% in June to 9.8% in July.
Brian Rooney, a regional economist, said occasionally there will be a discrepancy between the number of jobs added or lost and the unemployment rate because they come from two different data sets.
“That happens sometimes,” Rooney said. “The unemployment rate is from a household survey combined with unemployment benefits data. The payroll employment data is an estimate of people on payrolls based on a survey of businesses. For this month, both the number of employed and the number of unemployed dropped, causing a small drop in the unemployment rate.”
Rooney said that the household survey includes all types of employment, like sole proprietors, the self-employed and some agricultural workers, in addition to payroll employment. Because of that, there are about 5,000 more workers than are included in payroll employment, he said. Some of those people might have gone back to work. Rooney also said that the unemployment rate can go down for reasons other than a person becoming unemployed, such as someone who retires or people who lose a job and don’t look for a new one.
Despite July’s net job loss, Douglas County has gained back 31% of the jobs lost in March and April due to COVID-19 restrictions, according to the data.
The largest private-sector job gains in the county were in construction (60), retail trade (50), and education and health services (50). The largest losses were in manufacturing (130 jobs cut) and other services (100 jobs lost). Government lost 900 jobs from a seasonal loss in local education (870 jobs) and an additional loss in tribal (30 jobs) that was countered by a gain of 20 federal government jobs.
Statewide, businesses continue to bring back employees, causing the unemployment rate to inch back down, although it remains in double digits.
Total nonfarm payroll employment in Oregon rose by 20,500 jobs in July, following a gain of 57,000 jobs in June, according to the OED. Over the past three months, employers throughout the state added back 38 percent of the jobs that were cut in March and April.
The added employment pushed Oregon’s unemployment rate down to 10.4 percent in July, from 11.6 percent in June. Nationally, the U.S. rate dropped to 10.2 percent in July, from 11.1 percent in June.
