The unemployment rate in Douglas County is trending downward, but still remains in double digits, according to information released Tuesday by the Oregon Employment Department.
The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped from 15.1 percent in May to 10.6 percent in June, according to OED data. The record June rate was 16.4 percent, in 2009.
In Oregon, the seasonally adjusted June rate was 11.2 percent, and the U.S. rate was 11.1 percent.
Douglas County’s payroll employers added a seasonally adjusted 1,170 jobs in June. With those added jobs, Douglas County has gained back 37 percent of the jobs lost in April due to COVID-19 related restrictions. The largest private-sector gains in Douglas County were in leisure and hospitality (600), retail trade (170), and education and health services (70).
Manufacturing dropped 30 jobs. Government added 610 jobs from gains in tribal (580), federal government (70), and state government (10) that were countered by losses in local education (-40) and non-education local government (-10).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.