Douglas County payroll employers added 180 jobs in March, pushing the unemployment rate down slightly, according to data released Tuesday by the Oregon Employment Department.
The job gains came on the heels of a loss of 50 jobs in February and a loss of 230 jobs in January.
Douglas County’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was down just slightly, coming in at 4.6% in March compared with a revised 4.7% in February. The rate is down from 6.8% in March 2021.
The Oregon seasonally adjusted March rate was 3.8%, and the U.S. rate was 3.6%.
Douglas County has gained back 68% of the jobs lost in March and April 2020, at the onset of the COVID-19 crisis. In the private-sector industries in March, there were job gains in private education and health services (50), retail trade (40), and leisure and hospitality (40). There was a loss in professional and business services of 50, according to the Employment Department.
Government gained 30 jobs from gains of 10 each in federal, state, and local government. When comparing March 2022 with March 2021, total non-farm employment was unchanged.
Large over-the-year gains in the county were seen in leisure and hospitality (340); other services (150); and retail trade (50). There were losses in professional and business services (-300); transportation, warehousing, and utilities (-80); and construction (-40).
