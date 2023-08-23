Douglas County’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped to 4.6% in July compared with a revised 4.8% in June.
A release from the State of Oregon Employment Department said the rate is down from 5.2% in July 2022. Douglas County’s record low unemployment rate was set in November 2019 at 4.3%. The Oregon seasonally adjusted July rate was 3.4% while the U.S. rate was 3.5%.
Regional Economist Brian Rooney said Douglas County payroll employment increased a seasonally adjusted 20 jobs in July after increases of 20 in June and 130 in May. Douglas County has gained back 81% of the jobs lost in March and April 2020 at the onset of the COVID-19 crisis.
OED said in the not seasonally adjusted private-sector industries in July, there were seasonal gains of 90 in leisure and hospitality and 40 in construction. There was an additional gain of ninety in professional and business services. There was a loss of 30 in the transportation, warehousing and utilities category.
Government lost 630 jobs in local education due to the summer break.
Rooney said when comparing July 2023 with July 2022, total nonfarm employment decreased 180 jobs or .05%. Private-sector over-the-year gains of 230 were seen in leisure and hospitality, and of 150 in both the private education and health services and the other services categories. There were relatively larges losses of 280 in business and professional services, of 190 in manufacturing and of 160 in retail trade.
Government gained 110 jobs over the year from gains of 160 in local government that were countered by losses of 30 in state government and of 20 in federal government.
Kyle Bailey is the news director for News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.