Douglas County’s unemployment rate dropped from a near-record high rate for April of 16.5% to 14.7% in May, according to data released Tuesday by the Oregon Employment Department. The dip reflects increased employment related to Phase 1 reopening.
The record high unemployment rate for Douglas County for May was 16.2%, which occurred during the recession in 2009.
The Oregon unemployment rate in May was 13.8%, and the U.S. rate was 13%.
Douglas County’s payroll employers added 660 jobs in May, following a loss of 4,360 in April. The largest private-sector gains in Douglas County were in leisure and hospitality (460), other services (250), and construction (110).
Manufacturing dropped 130 jobs. Government lost 60 jobs from losses in local education (-110) and tribal employment (-40) that were countered by gains in federal government (60), noneducation local government (20), and state government (10).
