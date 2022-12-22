Douglas County’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate edged up to 5.3% in November compared with a revised 4.9% in October.
An update from the State of Oregon Employment Department said the county’s record low unemployment rate was set in December 2019 at 4.4%. The rate is down from 5.1% in November 2021. In comparison, the Oregon seasonally adjusted November rate was 4.4% while the national rate was 3.7%.
Regional Economist Brian Rooney said Douglas County payroll employment increased a seasonally adjusted 170 jobs in November after a loss of 50 in October and a gain of 60 jobs in September. Rooney said the county has gained back 82% of the jobs lost in March and April 2020 at the onset of the COVID-19 crisis.
OED’s release said in the not seasonally adjusted private-sector industries in November, there were seasonal gains of 100 jobs in transportation, warehousing and utilities, while retail trade went up by 20 jobs. There was an additional gain in manufacturing of 20 jobs. Leisure and hospitality lost 60 jobs while construction lost 20 jobs.
Government gained 70 jobs from gains of 60 in local government and 10 in federal government.
Rooney said when comparing November 2022 with November 2021, total nonfarm employment increased by 270 jobs or 0.7%. Large private-sector over-the-year gains were seen in education and health of 180 jobs, transportation, warehousing and utilities of 60 jobs, and 50 jobs for leisure and hospitality. There were relatively large losses of 110 jobs in professional and business services, while 40 jobs were lost in manufacturing.
OED said government gained 120 jobs over the year from gains in local government of 130 jobs and state government of 10 jobs, that were countered by a loss of 20 in federal government.
Kyle Bailey is the news director for News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN.
