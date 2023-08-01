Cascade-Siskiyou Monument Expansion (copy)

Pilot Rock rises into the clouds in the Cascade-Siskiyou National Monument near Lincoln. A judge in the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the decision to expand the national monument, dealing a blow to the timber industry.

 Jeff Barnard/AP

Timber companies were shot down in court in mid-July when a D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a 2019 decision, affirming the expansion of the Cascade-Siskiyou National Monument in Southern Oregon.

Reporter Drew Winkelmaier contributed to this article.

React to this story:

1
0
1
0
2

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Huge bbfan
Huge bbfan

Preserving timber for future generations? As they torch millions of acres annually? Snags and ashes sure do look purty Ma!

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.