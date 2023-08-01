Timber companies were shot down in court in mid-July when a D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a 2019 decision, affirming the expansion of the Cascade-Siskiyou National Monument in Southern Oregon.
The July 18 decision was a win for environmental groups who seek to protect the area, which is the intersection of the Cascade, Siskiyou and Klamath mountain ranges, from logging.
The timber group American Forest Resource Council claimed the expansion conflicts with laws requiring land be set aside for timber production.
“We continue to believe the federal O&C Act means what it says, that O&C timberlands ‘shall be managed for permanent forest production, and the timber thereon shall be sold, cut, and removed in conformity with the principle of sustained yield,’” AFRC President Travis Joseph said.
The appellate judge said that under the 1916 Oregon and California Land Acts, the government isn’t required to use the land for timber harvest as the act allows for “protecting watersheds, regulating stream flow, and contributing to the economic stability of local communities and industries, and providing recreational facilities.”
The Bureau of Land Management developed a resource management plan in 2016 that centered on conservation, clean water, recreational opportunities and the restoration of fire-adapted ecosystems. This plan remains in place today, although the Association of O&C Counties claim it violates the Oregon and California Land Act.
Douglas County Commissioner Tim Freeman is president of the board of directors for the Association of O&C Counties and said that all the values of the BLM’s resource management plan can be achieved through sustained yield management.
“Our services we provide from the revenue off of these lands and the promise of these lands being productive, whether they’re national forest lands or our O&C lands, there was a promise when the West was developed,” Freeman said. “The decision was we were going to have publicly owned industrial timberland. That was the decision by the O&C Act. You can’t manage them like a national forest, because they’re like a checkerboard. You’re just never going to do that. They are not a continuous block of land like a forest is. This concept that you can threat them like a forest, whether it’s a national forest or a monument, it doesn’t work because of the geographic nature of the land.”
Eighteen counties in Western Oregon depend on the revenues from O&C Lands to provide public services.
In November 2019 a judge ruled that the expansion of the Cascade-Siskiyou was invalid as the lands must be maintained for timber production.
The most recent court ruling stated the expansion of the monument would account for less than 2% of the more than two million acres of O&C lands.
Doug Robertson, executive director of the Association of O&C Counties, said while he is disappointed by the court’s latest decision, it was not a surprise. Robertson said they hope to appeal the latest decision and “have engaged counsel with extensive experience before the United States Supreme Court to develop a strategy that will assure Judge Leon’s initial and correct ruling in our favor is upheld.”
(1) comment
Preserving timber for future generations? As they torch millions of acres annually? Snags and ashes sure do look purty Ma!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.