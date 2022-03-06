Small Douglas County businesses may be eligible for COVID-19 relief funds through a $500,000 community development block grant program accepting applications this month.
The City of Roseburg, which was the lead applicant, and Douglas County applied for and received a $500,000 community development block grant to set up an Emergency Small Business and Microenterprise Grant Program.
The City is now partnering with Roseburg-based CCD Business Development Corp. — the regional Economic Development District for Douglas, Coos and Curry counties — to administer and process grants ranging from $2,500 to $25,000 that are available through the emergency program.
A total of $275,000 is available to be awarded as cash, while the rest can be used to provide professional services, workforce training or meet other needs of local eligible businesses that apply. Awards are based on demonstrated need rather than made on a first-come, first-served basis.
“This grant is targeted to those who need technical assistance and workforce training to ensure their business is resilient. Professional training for the workforce and employees is investing in them so they are educated and feel valued, thus enabling workforce retention,” CCD Business Development Corp. executive director Theresa Haga said in a news release.
The program’s goal is to help businesses remain solvent and retain or create low- and moderate-income jobs throughout the pandemic crisis. Funds may be used to offset expenses arising from the pandemic or to pay operating expenses incurred while a business’ revenue is compromised.
CCD will begin accepting online applications on March 21. The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. on March 31.
The program is open to any eligible business located in Douglas County. The grant funds are intended to be equally accessible to all businesses, including those owned by historically disadvantaged populations such as women and Native American, Black, Asian and Hispanic, according to CCD.
Eligible businesses include those:
- Immediately impacted by public health restrictions.
- Generally stable/strong prior to the crisis.
- Either employing low-income to moderate-income people or microenterprises employing five or less employees and whose owner is low-moderate income.
- In business for at least one year (from the date of the application).
The program can help provide short-term working capital assistance; technical assistance in business redesign, new online marketing platforms or other assistance needed to remain in operation; technical assistance, grants and other financial assistance; microenterprises impacted by the pandemic; job training for low-to-moderate income workers.
Funds are limited. Grant amounts will be determined by an application review process with CCD Business Development Corporation. Grants range from $2,500 to $25,000.
For microenterprises, the maximum grant amount is $10,000. For small businesses, the maximum grant amount is $25,000.
“It is really important to explain how your small business was impacted by the public health restrictions,” CCD technical assistance coordinator Kemberly Todd said in the release. “The more detail the better, as it’s not just income loss that is considered. It can be employee retention issues, supply chain problems, health-related problems and more that contribute to a business being impacted.”
Applications must be submitted through an online portal at www.ccdbusiness.org starting at 8 a.m. March 21, 2022. The portal will close at 5 p.m. March 31, 2022. Paper applications will not be accepted.
Business owners who do not have access to a computer or need assistance with completing the grant application can schedule an appointment with a CCD technical assistance provider or other staff. To schedule technical assistance, contact Todd at 541-672-6728, extension 307.
Clients who best meet eligibility criteria will be contacted starting in May.
To read the full announcement and sign up for updates visit: ccdbusiness.org
For general questions, email cdbgroseburggrants@ccdbusiness.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.