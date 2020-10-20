The Blended Main Street Eatery in Myrtle Creek is the subject of an anonymous complaint filed with Oregon OSHA alleging that some customers and employees have not been wearing masks.
Restaurant co-owner Aimee Jones posted the following on the restaurant’s Facebook page Thursday, the day the complaint was lodged:
“Hello to all of our extended Blended family!
"We wanted to let everyone know that the OSHA office in Medford received a complaint today regarding our restaurant. The complaint #1 is as follows:
"Customers that are coming into Blended are not wearing face masks or shields.
"OSHA's Solution to Complaint #1
"OSHA told me that if they don't come in with a mask that we have to offer them an alternative for ordering food like curb side pickup or ask them to kindly leave as we won't be able to serve them food & drinks in the restaurant unless they put a mask on.
"Complaint #2 is as follows:
"Employees not wearing a face mask or shield at Blended.
"OSHA's Solution to Complaint #2
"Three of our employees are exempt from wearing masks because of medical conditions which falls under HIPPA laws.
"PTSD doesn't count as a viable medical condition for someone to not wear a mask.
"We have signs posted regarding the masks, everything is sanitized after each use, door handles are sanitized throughout the day, menus are wiped down with Clorox wipes after each use and we keep the air circulating and a little bit cooler than we would like for our customers.
"We know we can’t ask any customers why they aren’t wearing masks because of HIPPA and we know it is against the law.
"The Blended Main Street Eatery Team would like to apologize for the inconvenience and for receiving a complaint.
"Have a great evening,
"Aimee, Co-owner”
On Monday, Jones said she had not received correspondence from OSHA telling her what corrective action needed to be taken. That correspondence could take several days and Jones said she wants to wait until she receives that information from OSHA before discussing her case.
OHSA spokesman Aaron Corvin said he could confirm that the agency did receive a complaint Thursday.
“The complaint alleges the employer is not requiring employees and customers to wear a face mask, face shield, or face covering, and that this exposes employees to COVID-19,” Corvin said. “The complaint remains open and in process. We do not discuss the status or details of open complaints.”
Corvin also said the complaint was filed anonymously, which means OSHA does not know who filed it. That’s in contrast to a complaint in which an individual requests confidentiality — a legal protection that OSHA can provide, Corvin said.
Blended Main Street Eatery is located at 133 S. Main St., Myrtle Creek. Jones, along with co-owner, Tereasa Woods, purchased the building that used to house Ed & Mo’s Diner. Blended Main Street Eatery opened in early January of this year.
Blended Main Street Eatery is at least the second Douglas County restaurant to have a complaint lodged against it.
In May, OSHA cited Casey's Restaurant in Roseburg and issued two fines, totaling $13,900, for reopening for dine-in service against Gov. Kate Brown’s executive order. OSHA said Casey's “willfully” disobeyed the order and in doing so put employees at “serious” risk.
In June, Casey’s appealed its fines from the state and asked for a conference on the matter. That conference has not yet taken place, Corvin said Monday.
It's sad that some people have nothing better to do in life, but go around looking for someone to complain about. If the anonymous person wants to support the restaurant and it's employees, I am sure they would love to stay home and do other things besides work, like collect unemployment or welfare.
Kudos to the restaurant and their employees for having the courage to work and help return our lives back to normal.
This Wuhan Virus lock down has gone on long enough. The CDC announced just a while ago that less than 10,000 people in America have died of the Wuhan Virus alone. The numbers are intentionally misleading to make the flu seem more lethal than it is.
