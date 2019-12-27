The Cow Creek Tribe of Umpqua Band of Indians recently handed over $36,000 to help feed the needy in Douglas County.
Earlier this month, the Cow Creek Tribe distributed $2,000 each to 18 food pantries in the county. The pantries are a vital linchpin in helping feed people who otherwise might have to go without.
The tribe has been giving these holiday checks to local food banks for years, said CEO Michael Rondeau.
“Time and again, I’ve said ‘high tide floats all ships’ and that’s what the Cow Creek Tribe has always believed,” Rondeau said in a prepared statement. “Supporting community so all benefit is the best way to better community.”
The checks were presented by Robert Van Norman, treasurer of the Cow Creek Tribal Board. Luann Urban and Gerald Rainville, Cow Creek Tribal board members, joined Van Norman in the presentations.
The following organizations received the donations: AARP Pantry in Reedsport; Community Care Food Pantry; Dillard/Winston Food Pantry; FISH Drain; Glendale/Azalea Christmas; Glide Helping Hands; Roseburg Rescue Mission; South Douglas Food Bank; St. Francis Community Kitchen; St. Joseph’s Community Kitchen; St. Vincent de Paul of Myrtle Creek; ROLWOC Provision Pantry; St. Vincent DePaul of Roseburg; Sutherlin/Oakland Emergency Pantry; FISH; The Friendly Kitchen; The Salvation Army, and UCAN.
“This is overwhelming,” said Bernice McClellan, with the Dillard/Winston Food Pantry. “You have no idea how much this gift is appreciated.”
The Cow Creek Tribe gives philanthropically through the Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation, the Cow Creek Tribal Board, CEDAR funds and through in-kind giving. Over the past two decades, the tribe has given nearly $20 million to nonprofits in Coos, Deschutes, Douglas, Jackson, Josephine, Klamath and Lane counties.
