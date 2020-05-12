The Cow Creek Tribe of Umpqua Band of Indians recently gave a nonprofit organization located in Jackson County $7,700 to buy two 3D printers, which are being used to make personal protective equipment and medical equipment for healthcare workers in Southwest Oregon.
The Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation gave the emergency grant to Talent Maker City, which is located in Talent, between Medford and Ashland, just off of Interstate 5.
With the printers Talent Maker City is manufacturing specialized medical components like specialized filters and six-port ventilator adapters that allow a single ventilator to serve up to six patients.
“The Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation is so pleased, and honored, to support the response of Talent Maker City to COVID-19,” Carma Mornarich, executive director of the Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation, said in a news release. “Its ingenuous approach to producing PPE and medical equipment protects healthcare workers and expands capacity for the health and safety of people in Southern Oregon. Their work represents real progress in the battle against COVID-19.”
The 3D printers allow Talent Maker City to produce complex prototype medical device components that help protect doctors and patients, according to the release.
“Thanks to the Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation’s rapid turnaround to our emergency grant request, we were able to instantly increase our production rate,” Talent Maker City Executive Director Ryan Wilcoxson said in the release. “In situations like this, increase in production really counts.”
