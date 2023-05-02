After forty years in dentistry, Dr. Alexis A. Atchinson will be stepping down from her dental practice, Creating Healthy Smiles. Her predecessor Dr. Andrea Braun acquired the practice, changing the name to Roseburg Family Dental Care.
Braun has been a dentist at Creating Healthy Smiles with Atchinson for a year. The pair also worked together before in practice for seven years in Menlo Park, California. They have been friends ever sense, said Braun.
In that one year at Creating Healthy Smiles, Braun has only added to the existing practice philosophy: patient centered care.
“What that means is the patient is the center of the relationship, not the dentist,” Braun said. “My main priority is to find a middle ground, where the patient’s needs are met, without compromising their overall health. As far as a difference? I wish I had the sense of humor Dr Atchinson always brings to practice, but I am working on that.”
In a letter to friends and patients, Atchinson assures her patients the transition will be smooth and that they are in good hands with Braun.
“Dr. Andy has been leading the team with grace and compassion. The team is supporting her vision and practice style,” said Atchinson. “There is not a better clinician nor person that I could entrust with your dental care needs. The experience, and passion she brings is superior.”
Since 1983, Atchinson has been providing dental care to patients. According to Creating Healthy Smiles’ website, Atchinson started her career in San Francisco before moving to Roseburg in 2016.
“It has been an honor and privilege to be your dentist, and I have sincerely appreciated the confidence and trust you have placed in me,” Atchinson said in a letter to patients. “I am very proud of the quality of dental care I have been able to provide and the positive impact I had on patients who were anxious about dental care.”
