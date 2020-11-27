It feels a little strange writing about mass shopping events in the middle of the worst pandemic in a century, but we are beholden to traditions and it is hard to pass up a 50” TV for $200. So here we go.
At the Fred Meyer in Roseburg, the store was open from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day and opened an hour earlier on Black Friday. There were the infamous sales on socks as well as other items sales across-the-board. Bikes, board games, coffee, cookies, crafts, crayons, electronics, furniture, jewelry, office and pet supplies, trash cans and — this is Oregon — umbrellas and wine were deeply discounted.
Things were a bit more subdued at the Umpqua Valley Habitat for Humanity’s Black Friday warehouse clearance sale out at the site of the old Starlite movie theater, located at 400 Grant Smith Road in Green.
The theater is owned by the Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians, which has been letting Habitat for Humanity use the space for storage. However, the tribe notified Habitat for Humanity that it now needs that space, so the agency is seeking a new place to store items that eventually make it to their resale operation.
Friday’s sale included items you wouldn’t find at the big box stores: Dressers, desks, sofas, chairs, beds, tables, shelves, doors, windows, concrete forms and hardware, trim, locks, cabinets, filing cabinets, toilets, a spa tub, plumbing and electrical supplies, sinks, vanities, tools, flooring, carpet, tile, grout, appliances and books.
“Tons of books,” Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Robin Hartmann said. “We had someone who wanted to donate 40 boxes of books and we said, ‘Yes, we’ll take them.’”
For those who desire to avoid the crowds and still get good deals, Cyber Monday is the ticket. Sales on Cyber Monday last year topped $8 billon. That amount is expected to be substantially larger this year. The most important way to prepare for Cyber Monday is knowing where the best deals are. To do that you can visit several websites and forums which are dedicated to helping people find the best discounts and promotions ahead of time. Two such sites are Cyber Monday (www.cybermonday.com/) and Amazon’s Cyber Monday Portal (amzn.to/2CnQjoG).
Here are some tips for owning Cyber Monday:
- Find the best deals before Monday. If you have a lot of shopping to do, spending hours searching through Google for the best deals doesn’t work. To find the best deals check websites in the days leading up to Cyber Monday.
- Collect coupons you can stack. Coupons continue to save money, especially on Cyber Monday deals. Some sites let you “stack” coupons, that is, use more than one coupon on a single offer. Sunday’s newspaper will be chock full of coupons — use them.
- Compare sites for deals. Many companies claim to offer the “best discount” on an item, but they’re rarely alone.
- Check your credit card for companion discounts. Many credit card providers offer special discounts if you shop through their online portal, or meet certain conditions. These discounts don’t interfere with other coupons and sales, meaning you could combine this with coupon stacking and achieve ginormous savings.
Finally, if Black Friday and Cyber Monday aren't enough to satisfy your shopping itch, there is Small Business Saturday. As you might expect, that sales day is set for the Saturday after Thanksgiving, Nov. 30 this year. Shoppers are encouraged to visit brick and mortar businesses that are small and local.
In downtown Roseburg, shop owners are inviting patrons to come out for a “Spirit Stroll” to enjoy the lights, the holiday displays, and to take advantage of the shopping and dining experience while supporting local businesses. Businesses will be giving away free swag and door prizes to customers. If that’s not enough, customers are being asked to wear their favorite “Ugly Christmas” sweaters, and those who do will get discounts and specials at participating businesses.
Customers who do venture downtown will also find a number of activities designed to heighten the shopping experience, including holiday discounts, free refreshments, door prizes and live music.
In Sutherlin, there are at least two downtown businesses that are prepared to really embrace the day — Tub-Time Treasures, located across the street at 226 W. Central Ave., and Family and Friends Mercantile, located at 227 W. Central Ave.
They are planning a host of activities including free food, bonus gifts and coupons.
