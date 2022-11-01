Demolition of Anderson Market begins WILL GESCHKE The News-Review Nov 1, 2022 19 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 A contractor works on the demolition of Anderson Market on Harvard Ave. Tuesday in Roseburg. Will Geschke/The News-Review Construction vehicles park outside of Anderson Market on Harvard Ave. Tuesday to begin the demolition process. Will Geschke/The News-Review Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The demolition process began Tuesday for Anderson Market as progress continues on the new building located adjacent to the original.The convenience store, first built in 1937, currently has no timeframe for opening, according to Tom Rogers of Rogers Engineering, who is leading the construction project.The demolition process will continue throughout the week. The installation of fuel tanks and construction of the fuel island will begin Nov. 7. Will Geschke is a multimedia reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at wgeschke@nrtoday.com. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. TOP JOBS News Review Carriers LONE ROCK - SURVEY TECHNICIAN City of Winston CITY OF CANYONVILLE Most Popular Letter: Veterans are being lied to about Roseburg VA's lost services Tricks and treats: Halloween events around the county California man dies in ATV accident DINT arrest 39-year-old Sutherlin man for alleged involvement in fentanyl overdoses Roseburg woman arrested after threatening two ex-boyfriends with knife Special Sections Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Public Meetings What's Up Health Calendar Funding stream sought for fighting homelessness Lawsuit over summer steelhead moved to appeals court Stocks Market Data by TradingView
