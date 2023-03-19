A local developer has entered into an agreement to buy the long-vacant Rite Aid building in downtown Roseburg and an adjacent parking lot, with the goal of eventually building a boutique hotel, condominiums, shops and a restaurant on the property.
Bernie Woodard, through the Elk Island Trading Group LLC, has agreed to pay $762,500 for a 1.13 acre site, including the old Rite Aid building at 464 SE Jackson St., according to a purchase agreement between Woodard’s business and the family that has owned the property for nearly 40 years. The entire property spans 2.54 acres and includes a larger parking lot and site that used to house a Safeway supermarket.
Woodard put $10,000 down and has 90 days to come up with the balance owed, according to the purchase agreement. He said the chances of him securing the remaining balance are about 90%.
“Now is just the right time to make something happen with the Rite Aid,” Woodard said.
He said the first task will be conducting an assessment of the building, which sat vacant for nearly 20 years, to determine its structural soundness and what it might cost to renovate. A previous assessment found asbestos in the floor tiles, which could cost $200,000 to remove, Woodard said, and he anticipates a cost of possibly another $200,000 in repairs.
Woodard said initially he envisioned an indoor mall or flea market in the building, which spans about 32,000 square feet. Eventually he would like to tear it down and erect a new building on the site.
Woodard’s vision would consist of a bottom floor of shops, the next two floors for a hotel and the top three floors for condominiums and a possible restaurant, he said.
Peter Cedolini, a spokesman for the family that owns the 2.54-acre property, did not return a phone call seeking comment.
The history of the Rite Aid property dates back more than 140 years.
From its construction in 1878 until 1959, a brick building on the site housed various businesses. During the 1920s it was the Liberty Theater and in the 1940s it was known as the Star Theater. The building was badly damaged in the 1959 Roseburg Blast and demolished shortly after.
When a new Rite-Aid was built in 2005 at 444 SE Stephens St., the old Rite Aid became a vacant building — and has been ever since.
In January 2022, two signs were put on the property touting it for sale. The signs said the listing consisted of two parcels totaling 2.54 acres. “BUY ALL OR PART” the sign said. The listed price for the entire property was $2.25 million, which included two parcels — one at 1.41 acres and the other at 1.13 acres.
The smaller site contained the 32,414 square-foot vacant Rite Aid building. The asking price for that was $1.2 million. The larger site, which formerly housed the Safeway store and adjacent parking lot, could be purchased for $1.05 million, according to the listing.
If Woodard does finalize the purchase of the Rite Aid property, it would add to an array of more than a dozen other properties he owns in the area, totaling about two miles along the Umpqua River waterfront.
“It took a lot to accumulate this property. I don’t think anyone in Roseburg has this much waterfront property,” Woodard said.
The most prominent of those properties is Elk Island, which covers more than 22 acres. Woodard and a group of allies have been working for years to clean up the island, removing trees, ivy, weeds, blackberry bushes and more.
The island was also popular with scores of homeless people. At one point there were 24 people living among a maze of blackberry bushes, Woodard said. The island now features grass, a smattering of trees, a rustic outdoor amphitheater and an untold number of fishing spots.
Woodard envisions the island becoming a prime recreational site, featuring kayaking, row boats, fishing and more — a way to draw motorists from the interstate into the city for a day. The vision includes a vibrant downtown that connects to and features the river and island.
A new building where Rite Aid now stands, complete with shops, hotel rooms, condos and a restaurant, would serve to pull everything together, he said.
“I believe the Right Aid building is the hub to the future of Roseburg,” he said. “Our goal is a nucleus of activity for both downtown and the waterfront.”
