Diamond Lake Resort opened its doors to guests Saturday, as the U.S. Forest Service announced a lowering of fire-related closures connected with the nearby Thielsen Fire.
Mari Dybowski, spokesperson for the resort, said that the resort crew had been working to get the main lodge, restaurant, lodging and boathouse/store cleared of any smoke damage in anticipation of a possible reopening.
Many employees of the resort have been back at Diamond Lake since the area was reduced to a Level 2 "Be Set" evacuation order.
As of 9 a.m. Saturday, the fire that's located 5 miles north of Crater Lake has burned 9,975 acres and is 69% contained.
Only one campground — Thielsen View — will be available, with 45 to 50 campsites open on a first-come, first-served basis from Monday until Oct. 28. Camp hosts will be on site to accept payments. Diamond Lake and Crooked Arrow campgrounds, on the lake's eastern and southern edges, remain part of the Umpqua National Forest's closure, as does the pizza parlor south of Diamond Lake Campground.
Two boat launches near the resort's boathouse and at Thielsen View Campground will be available to the public.
There are 211 personnel assigned to the Thielsen Fire and one helicopter, four engines, three bulldozers, six water tenders, two skidders, one masticator, four excavators, one tub grinder and five dump trucks. The cause of the fire is unknown.
"The fire continues to smolder in large stumps and deep duff," a press release stated.
"Yesterday fire crews conducted mop up and suppression repairs along containment lines. Today, mop up and suppression repairs will continue, and firefighters will continue improving a contingency line along Forest Service Road 60."
The shared press release from the Incident Management Team, asked hunters to be cautious as fire season continues. Deer season opened Saturday.
It also reported that the Archie Creek Fire was 81% contained and has burned 131,542 acres.
There were 672 personnel assigned to the fire, which is still under investigation.
