The Umpqua National Forest announced a lowering of fire-related closures connected with the Thielsen Fire, which will allow Diamond Lake Resort to open its doors to guests effective Saturday.
Many employees of the resort have been back at Diamond Lake since the area was reduced to a Level 2 "Be Set" evacuation order due to the 9,975-acre Thielsen Fire, burning east and north of the popular resort.
Mari Dybowski, spokesperson for the resort, said that the resort crew had been working to get the main lodge, restaurant, lodging and boathouse/store cleared of any smoke damage in anticipation of a possible reopening.
Only one campground — Thielsen View — will be available, with its 45 to 50 campsites open on a first-come, first-served basis. Camp hosts will be on site to accept payments. Diamond Lake and Crooked Arrow campgrounds, on the lake's eastern and southern edges, remain part of the UNF's closure, as does the pizza parlor south of Diamond Lake Campground.
Two boat launches near the resort's boathouse and at Thielsen View Campground will be available to the public.
In Friday's statement, the UNF cautioned that while most facilities, such as vault bathrooms, would be available for public use, but cautioned visitors to use such facilities at their own discretion and "take all necessary precautions to account for their own personal health and safety."
