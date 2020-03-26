Cannibis dispensaries in the area are managing to stay afloat in spite of the coronavirus outbreak, and a recent change in the law allowing them to provide curbside service is intended to help keep them in business.
The new curbside law follows a couple of other recent changes locally that helped boost dispensary sales.
It was just a couple of months ago that dispensaries in Roseburg were given the green light to make home deliveries after city officials said there was never any laws on the books forbidding that.
Then a few weeks later the Roseburg City Council voted to expand the allowable hours of operation for dispensaries, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday to 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. The council officially approved that change in late February and the new hours went into effect this week.
If that weren’t enough, dispensaries throughout the state this week were also given permission to provide curbside pickup of their products. The decision by the Oregon Liquor Control Commission, which oversees cannabis regulations, came on the heels of the commission allowing bars and restaurants to provide curbside pickup and delivery of beer, wine and cider.
The relaxing of the regulations was meant to give a boost to restaurants, bars and dispensaries, which suffered following restrictions put in place in response to the coronavirus.
Robs Shuster, owner of FX420 on Northeast Garden Valley Boulevard in Roseburg, said the curbside service has been critical for his business, which has been closed to walk-in customer traffic.
Schuster said he bought several cell phones and put white boards in front of his business to let customers know they can call in their orders and FX420 staff will bring it out to them.
“My doors are closed but I’m still doing business in the parking lot,” Schuster said.
Schuster is closing a couple of hours earlier and business is down from what it was before the closure, but the curbside service has allowed him to keep all of his 17 employees on the payroll, he said.
The rule change
Before the coronavirus outbreak, Schuster said he averaged 10,000 customers a month in his dispensary, making him the highest volume dispensary in the county by far. Like all dispensaries, he pays the state a 20% tax rate on his sales — or about $60,000 a month, Schuster said.
Some of that money comes back to the City of Roseburg. This last fiscal year Roseburg collected nearly $200,000 in taxes from the eight licensed dispensaries in Roseburg, city officials said.
The OLCC issued its temporary rule change allowing curbside service on March 22.
The OLCC’s official announcement on the changes said in part:
“Today the Oregon Liquor Control Commission approved a temporary rule that supports social distancing to promote prevention of the spread of the COVID-19 virus, by allowing licensed marijuana retailers to conduct limited transactions outside their licensed premises. The action will permit retail licensees to take orders and deliver product from the retail store to a person who is outside of the store and within 150 feet of the retailer’s licensed premises.”
The temporary rule change also increases the amount of marijuana an Oregon medical marijuana patient can purchase, up to 24 ounces a day and 32 ounces a month.
“The temporary action that the Commission has taken is designed to balance the protection of public health while at the same time helping struggling businesses,” the OLCC said.
The press release also notes that from March 1 through March 18, Oregon cannabis dispensaries have seen a 25-30 percent increase in sales over the same period last year.
However, the OLCC also warned dispensary owners not to take advantage of the temporary changes, saying, “if individual licensees take advantage of the temporary rule by disrupting public safety or public health that the rule could be suspended for the whole industry.”
Schuster said he is careful to abide by all state laws and regulations, and has even gone so far as to hire security for his store so his customers feel safe when shopping.
Schuster also said he believes he is providing a service to his customer and intends to keep selling his product, despite having to shutter his doors.
“We need to bend over backwards and love everybody in town, because we’re one family,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.