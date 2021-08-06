The owner of a shave ice truck involved in a dispute with the city of Roseburg over her ability to sell her products in Stewart Park is going to mediation, rather than straight to the courts.
Lan Ha, who owns and operates Wailani shave ice, has been embroiled in the dispute with the city since the end of May. It was then that she learned she could no longer sell her shave ice at Stewart Park on weekends after Ha said city officials assured her she would be able to operate there all summer.
Ha is represented by Roseburg attorney Charles Lee. In June, Lee filed a notice of intent to appeal her case to the Oregon Land Use Board of Appeals, or LUBA. In the notice, Lee asked the state board to reverse the city’s decision and allow Ha to serve shave ice at Stewart Park this summer.
“The LUBA appeal is being referred to mediation to see if we can settle it without having to fully litigate the appeal,” Lee said. “All of the appeal courts and venues urge the parties to try to mediate to try to avoid the number of appeals that have to be litigated.”
Lee said there is no set timetable for the mediation process. Considering the amount of time that has passed since the dispute first arose, Han is no longer seeking to be able to sell her shave ice in Stewart Park, Lee said.
“When this started we wanted to be able to sell shave ice in Stewart Park on weekends. Now that opportunity is largely gone, so I think the dispute is going to be whether the city made an enforceable commitment to my clients that they were entitled to rely upon, and if so, what are their damages?” Lee said. “I think that the volume of business they have in other venues through the rest of the summer is relevant to determining how much business they lost by not being at Stewart Park this summer, so I think the reliability of the evidence of damages will increase as we have more history.”
City Manager Nikki Messenger did not respond to an email seeking comment for this story.
The dispute dates back to April. It was then that Ha said the parks department approved the permit allowing the truck to operate and told her she could stay there all summer, but required her to have several million dollars more in insurance coverage than would typically be required of a food truck. Ha purchased the extra insurance.
She also paid the city for the month of May and said she scheduled payments at the beginning of each month moving forward. Ha was given the electrical key to the park.
The shave ice truck drew large crowds, upwards of 500 customers a day, Ha said. She advertised the Stewart Park weekend location and posted items on social media to grow her customer base. Ha said she turned down several events because she wanted to focus on the growing business at Stewart Park.
That all changed on May 26, when Ha received the email from Kris Ammerman, the city’s parks and recreation manager at the time. He wrote that city officials realized they had made a mistake in approving the shave ice truck at the park and that allowing a vendor there outside of a special event, such as Music on the Half Shell, is in violation of city zoning laws.
Lee said he has been unable to find any zoning prohibition that would preclude the city from issuing a permit to the shave ice truck. Lee also said he could not find any rules or directions anywhere on the city’s website that pertain to how the city should make decisions on food trucks or concessions in parks.
Ha has said she is trying to make the best of a difficult situation. Wailani shave ice is operating at Central Park in Sutherlin on Friday through Sunday and has appeared at a number of other events and venues in the area, including Music on the Half Shell in Stewart Park.
