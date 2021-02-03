Dollar General has opened a new store at 332 Fifth Ave., Riddle.
The store is expected to employ between six to 10 people, depending on the need. Dollar General also continues to hire new full and part time employees across its store, distribution and private fleet networks. There are also Dollar General stores in Roseburg, Sutherlin, Winston, Green, Myrtle Creek and Tri City.
Dollar General is headquartered in Goodlettsville, Tennessee. As of January 2020, Dollar General operated more than 16,000 stores in the continental United States.
The company began in 1939 as a family-owned business called J.L. Turner and Son in Scottsville, Kentucky. It was owned by James Luther Turner and Cal Turner. In 1955, the name changed to Dollar General Corp., and in 1968, the company went public on the New York Stock Exchange. Fortune 500 recognized Dollar General in 1999 and in 2020 reached No. 112.
Dollar General reported revenue reaching about $27 billion in 2019.
ORENCO CELEBRATES 40 YEARSSutherlin-based Orenco Systems, Inc., is celebrating four decades in business this year, and as part of reaching that milestone, the company is making some significant changes to plan for the future.
After 40 years, founder Hal Ball has announced his retirement from day-to-day involvement in the company. Co-founder and former executive vice president Terry Bounds will serve as both chairman of Orenco’s board of directors and president over the research and development, operation and maintenance, and facilities departments of the company.
“It feels pretty amazing to have achieved this milestone, and we couldn’t have done it without the support of everyone we’ve worked with over the past four decades, both inside and outside Orenco,” Bounds said in a news release. “We’re also incredibly excited to continue developing innovative, science-based solutions to protect the world’s water for decades to come.”
Orenco is also instituting some organizational changes this year. The company will now operate in three distinct divisions to provide more focused service. Jeff Ball will serve as president of Orenco Water, while Eric Ball has been named president of Orenco Composites.
Travis Wood, former president of Franklin Control Systems, is the new president of Orenco Controls. And former legal counsel Scott Saulls will serve as corporate president.
Additionally, Orenco’s wastewater-focused operations will now be known as the Orenco Water division.
Orenco Systems has been designing and manufacturing energy-efficient water and wastewater products, large-scale composite structures, and controls products since 1981. The company employs about 400 people and has more than 300 points of distribution worldwide. For more information, visit orenco.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.