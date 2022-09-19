Douglas County Commissioners announced Monday that a 3,400 square feet retail building in Winchester Bay was leased to the owners of the Pelican Market on Highway 101.
In a press release Monday morning, county commissioners said the building, which is still under construction, is expected to be completed in October.
The property, located at Umpqua Dunes County Park and Campground in Winchester Bay, was first purchased by the county in March of 2018. Since its purchase, the Douglas County Parks Department has worked to renovate the property, with improvements being done in 2018 that redesigned and repaved the front entrance while removing dilapidated rental trailers and cabins from the property, as well as in 2020, which saw the county redevelop 26 paved campsites while installing a new building with restrooms and showers. County officials say a “rehabilitation of the campsites in the north loop of the campground” is also on the way, and expected to be completed in spring of 2023.
The building is being leased by Fritz, Jeff and Steve Bailey, owners of the Pelican Market who, according to county officials, have been using the Umpqua Dunes as a recreation spot since 1987. The family plans to make the building a one stop shop for visitors to the dunes – the building is planned to include a convenience store, pizza shop, laundromat, fuel, a small repair shop, as well as supplies and accessories for camping, fishing, and RVs.
“We are planning a one-stop-shop user experience for OHV enthusiasts. We’ve owned and operated campgrounds for over 28 years, and we understand our customers,” said Jeff Bailey in a press release. “What we don’t have space to provide here, we’ll provide from our Highway 101 location and will provide the best customer service we are known for, even if that’s one of us pulling a pizza out of the oven one minute and installing a flag the next, or hopping in the rig to do a parts run for a customer, we are here to serve.”
The Bailey family plans to open the new store in January of 2023.
Will Geschke is a multimedia reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at wgeschke@nrtoday.com.
