Douglas County payroll employment increased a seasonally adjusted 170 jobs in May after a loss of 90 in April and a loss of 20 in March.
A release from the State of Oregon Employment Department said Douglas County has gained back 78% of the jobs lost in March and April 2020 at the onset of the COVID-19 crisis.
Regional Economist Brian Rooney said in the not seasonally adjusted private-sector industries in May, there were seasonal gains of 80 in leisure and hospitality and 50 in construction. Rooney said there were additional gains of 30 each in retail trade and professional and business services. There was a loss of 50 in private education and health services.
OED said government gained 80 jobs from gains of 30 in federal government, 10 in state government and 40 in local government.
When comparing May 2023 with May 2022, total nonfarm employment decreased by 90 jobs, or 0.2%. Private-sector over-the-year gains of 180 were seen in leisure and hospitality, of 110 in the “other services” category, and of 40 in private education and health services. There were relatively large losses of 260 in professional and business services, and of 80 in both manufacturing and retail trade.
Government gained 70 jobs over the year from gains of 100 in local government and 20 in state government, that were countered by a loss of 50 in federal government.
Douglas County’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped to 5.1% in May compared with a revised 5.3% in April. The rate is up from 4.8% in May 2022. Douglas County’s record low unemployment rate was set in November 2019 at 4.3%. The Oregon seasonally adjusted May rate was 3.7% which was the same as the U.S. rate.
Kyle Bailey is the news director for News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN.
