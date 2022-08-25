Douglas County employment increased a seasonally adjusted 220 jobs in July after losses of 130 in June and 200 jobs in May.
A State of Oregon Employment Department release said Douglas County has now gained back 73% of the jobs that were lost in March and April of 2020, at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Regional economist Brian Rooney said in the not-seasonally adjusted private-sector industries in July, there were gains in leisure and hospitality of 100, education and health services of 80 and 50 for manufacturing. There was a small loss of 10 in the “other services” category.
Rooney said the government lost 690 jobs from a seasonal loss of 720 in local education and an additional loss of 30 in non-education local government that was countered by an increase in Indian tribal.
The release said when comparing July 2022 with July 2021, total non-farm employment increased by 10. Large over-the-year gains were seen in education and health services of 140, 120 in leisure and hospitality, 110 in wholesale trade and 60 in financial activities. There were losses in professional and business services of 290, 80 in construction and 60 in retail trade.
Douglas County’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.4% in July compared with a revised 4.4% in June. July’s rate matches the record low set in October 2019. The rate is down from 5.8% in July 2021. The Oregon seasonally adjusted July rate was 3.5%, which is the same as the U.S. rate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.