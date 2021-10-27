Employment in Douglas County bounced back in September after a brief setback in August, according to data released Tuesday by the Oregon Employment Department.
The count’s payroll employers added 120 jobs in September after a loss of 310 in August and a gain of 380 in July. Douglas County has gained back 62% of the jobs lost in March and April 2020, at the onset of the COVID-19 crisis.
The county’s unemployment rate dropped to 5.6% in September compared with a revised 5.9% in August. The rate is down from 7.5% in September 2020. The Oregon seasonally adjusted September rate was 4.7%, and the U.S. rate was 4.8% in September.
In the private-sector industries in September, there was a gain of 20 jobs in transportation, warehousing, and utilities. However, there was a significant loss of 90 jobs in leisure and hospitality. There were smaller losses of 20 jobs each in manufacturing, professional and business services, and education and health services.
The government gained 420 jobs from a seasonal gain of 510 in local government education that was countered by losses in noneducation local government (40 jobs), the federal government (30 jobs), and state government (20 jobs).
When comparing September 2021 with September 2020, total nonfarm employment is up 260 jobs or 0.7%. Large over-the-year gains were seen in local government (210 jobs); construction (170 jobs); transportation, warehousing, and utilities (110 jobs); and manufacturing (70 jobs).
There were losses of 130 jobs in professional and business services; 80 jobs in federal government; and 70 jobs in financial activities.
