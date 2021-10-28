After months of anticipation, the Douglas County Farmers Co-op has finally begun turning ground its new location in Winston. The construction at the 4.5-acre site, located at 850 Abraham Ave., will be celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony scheduled for Tuesday at 11 a.m.
The new facility will replace the co-op’s current location in the Winston Shopping Center building. That store has been open since 2013. The co-op also operates a store in Roseburg.
“We’ve grown out of our space,” Melvin Burke, general manager of Douglas County Farmers Co-op, said in a news release. “Our customers told us they want more offerings. We need more space in order to properly serve the needs of the local community.”
The new location will feature a 16,000 square-foot main store; a 5,640 square-foot convenience store and deli; a Shell station that includes non-ethanol fuel, diesel, and electric vehicle recharging stations; 4,800 square feet of outside storage and plenty of parking.
The new Winston store will offer an expanded selection of pet, garden, equine, and farm and ranch products, including feed, fencing and hay supplies. It will also include a pet washing station. The current Winston co-op employees about 15 people; the new store will have about 40 employees with 16-18 of those positions being full-time.
“This will be a great addition to the community of Winston,” Winston co-op store manager Brad Chrisman said in the news release. “It has been exciting to be a part of this process and experience the overwhelming support and interest from the city, the businesses, and the people of the Winston area. All of us at the store look forward to being better able to serve the people with a better selection of goods and services.”
The new store is expected to be completed by the fall of 2022, said Jasmine Allen, a spokesperson for the co-op.
Construction was initially supposed to start this past spring but was delayed for a variety of reasons.
“Unfortunately, between COVID, supply shortages and logistical issues we have had to push back our expected construction completion date,” Allen said.
The new facility will be a bit smaller than the DC Farmers Co-op in Roseburg, which is located at 3171 NE Stephens St.
The Roseburg facility sits on about 7 acres and the main building is about 20,000 square feet. That location has been open since 2003.
“The Winston location won’t be as big but will feature many of the same conveniences, including a larger convenience store to meet the demand of being on Highway 42,” Allen said. “The Winston store will also have a pet washing station and electric vehicle charging stations, which our Roseburg store does not currently have.”
The co-op was founded in 1921 by a group of farmers who organized a cooperative to purchase supplies and sell their produce. They named the co-op the Douglas County Farm Bureau Cooperative Exchange. The name was later shortened to Douglas County Farmers Co-op.
The co-op has proven to be a survivor, having weathered the Great Depression, World War II and the Roseburg Blast in 1959, which leveled the co-op’s building on Southeast Washington Avenue.
Its motto is “Good people, good products, good advice.”
In addition to the stores in Roseburg and Winston, the co-op also runs a fertilizer and landscape center in Wilbur.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.