For nearly two years Roseburg has experienced a shortage of veterinarians. This deficit has resulted in animal clinics being backed up for as long as three months and forced residents of Douglas County to seek care in places like Bend or Eugene.

Drew Winkelmaier is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dwinkelmaier@nrtoday.com.

React to this story:

1
0
2
6
0

Recommended for you

(1) comment

UrsulaMajor
UrsulaMajor

This is a BIG problem. My cat had an emergency eye issue - I usually go to a local clinic (and have for over 40 years) but had to rush her down to Countryside in Myrtle Creek. They did an excellent job, and I am so thankful they could fit her in!!!

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.