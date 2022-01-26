Douglas County’s unemployment rate in December continued its steady decline, dropping to 4.9% last month compared to 5.1% in November, according to data released Tuesday by the Oregon Employment Department.
The December dip in unemployment was the eighth monthly decline of the rate going back to March 2021. The rate is down from 6.6% in December 2020. The Oregon unemployment rate for December rate was 4.1%, while the national rate for the month was 3.9%.
Douglas County payroll employment increased by a seasonally adjusted 70 jobs in December, after a gain of 110 jobs in November and a loss of 110 jobs in October, according to the employment department data. Douglas County has gained back 71% of the jobs lost in March and April 2020, which was at the onset of the COVID-19 crisis.
In the not seasonally adjusted private-sector industries in December, there was a seasonal gain in transportation, warehousing, and utilities (30). There were additional gains in private education and health services (80) and professional and business services (30). There were seasonal losses in construction (-40) and leisure and hospitality (-20).
Government lost 140 jobs from losses in local education (-70), federal government (-40), and Indian tribal (-30).
When comparing December 2021 with December 2020, total nonfarm employment is up 770 jobs, or 2.1%. Large over-the-year gains were seen in leisure and hospitality (650); other services (130); manufacturing (90); and construction (60).
There were job losses in professional and business services (-220); financial activities (-70); wholesale trade (-50); and mining and logging (-30).
Scott Carroll can be reached at scarroll@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4204. Or follow him on Twitter @scottcarroll15.
