More than 4,300 Douglas County workers lost their jobs in April, most connected to restrictions and closures mandated by the state to combat COVID-19, according to data released Wednesday by the Oregon Employment Department.
The county’s 16.7% unemployment rate for April — a near-record high — is even starker because it comes on the heels of 5% unemployment rate in March, which was a record low, the data shows. The record-high unemployment rate for April was 17.2%, which occurred in 2009, during the Great Recession.
The number of unemployed was so high that the OED said it was unable to produce seasonally adjusted data, which it typically does every month. Instead, the agency released data for unemployment rates that are not seasonally adjusted.
The 4,310 jobs that Douglas County’s payroll employers shed in April represents an 11.2% decline. This compares with a loss of 13% statewide. The largest private-sector losses in Douglas County were in leisure and hospitality, with 1,170 jobs lost; government, with 890 jobs lost; and other services, which saw a loss of 550 jobs.
Other sectors with large losses included professional and business services, with 290 jobs lost; retail trade, with 260 jobs lost; and manufacturing, with 230 jobs lost.
Not a single employment sector in the county gained jobs in April.
In Oregon, the not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for April was 14.8%, slightly above the national rate of 14.4%.
“Douglas County’s higher share of employment in logging and manufacturing helped keep the employment loss of 11.2% down compared to the statewide loss of 13%,” said Brian Rooney, a regional economist for the Employment Department. “Counties that depend more on tourism, especially the North Coast, were hardest hit because they have a large share of employment in leisure and hospitality.”
Rooney also said a statewide forecast produced by the Oregon Office of Economic Analysis shows “a strong but incomplete rebound” in the second half of this year, as COVID-19 related restrictions are lifted. The rebound then slows so that all the jobs lost are not regained until the second half of 2024, according to the analysis.
Statewide, the unemployment rate rose from a near-record low of 3.5% in March to 14.8%, a record high in April, as COVID-19 business closures shut down a large portion of the economy. That is the highest rate and the largest month-to-month increase since the Employment Department began keeping such data in 1976.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.