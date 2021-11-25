Douglas County’s unemployment rate dropped to 5.3% in October, compared with a revised 5.7% in September. The rate is down from 6.5% in October 2020, according to data released Tuesday by the Oregon Employment Department.
While the county’s unemployment rate continues to drop, it still lags behind the Oregon rate for October, which was 4.4%, and the U.S. rate, which was 4.6% in October.
Douglas County payroll employment decreased a seasonally adjusted 140 jobs in October, after a loss of 30 in September and a loss of 320 in August. Douglas County has gained back 67% of the jobs lost in March and April 2020 at the onset of the COVID-19 crisis, the employment department said.
In the not seasonally adjusted private-sector industries in October, there was a gain in other services (20). There were losses in professional and business services (-110), leisure and hospitality (-110), and manufacturing (-50).
Government gained 140 jobs from a seasonal gain of 210 in local government education that was countered by losses in federal government (-40), noneducation local government (-20), and state government (-10).
When comparing October 2021 with October 2020, total nonfarm employment is down 90 jobs, or a slim 0.2%. Large over-the-year gains were seen in leisure and hospitality (150); construction (80); and manufacturing (90). There were losses in professional and business services (-210); financial activities (-80); and private education and health services (-50).
Scott Carroll can be reached at scarroll@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4204. Or follow him on Twitter @scottcarroll15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.