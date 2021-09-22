The unemployment rate in Douglas County continued its steady descent in August, although the county rate still lags the state and national numbers.
Douglas County’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped to 5.9% in August, compared with a revised rate of 6.1% in July, according to data released Tuesday by the Oregon Employment Department. The rate is down from 7.2% in August 2020. However, the Oregon unemployment rate in August was 4.9%, and the U.S. rate was 5.2% for the month.
Douglas County’s payroll employers dropped a seasonally adjusted 350 jobs in August after a gain of 380 in July and a loss of 200 in June, according to the data. Douglas County has gained back 59% of the jobs lost in March and April 2020, at the onset of the COVID-19 crisis.
In the not seasonally adjusted private-sector industries in August, there were gains of 30 jobs each in the education and health services sectors, and gains of 20 jobs each in transportation, warehousing and utilities. There were significant losses in leisure and hospitality, which shed 50 jobs, and manufacturing, which lost 40 jobs, according to the employment department.
Local government added 50 jobs, but that was countered by a loss of 20 jobs in federal government, for a net gain in the sector of 30 jobs.
When comparing August 2021 with August 2020, total nonfarm employment is up 220 jobs, or 0.6%.
Large over-the-year gains were seen in local government, which added 220 jobs; construction, which added 150; manufacturing at plus 110; transportation, warehousing, and utilities also added 110; and private education and health services, which added 40 jobs.
There were losses of 150 jobs in professional and business services; 90 in financial activities; 70 jobs lost in leisure and hospitality; and retail trade lost 40 jobs, according to the employment department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.