Douglas County’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped to 4.8% in June compared with a revised 5% in May. The rate is down from 4.9% in June 2022.
An update from the State of Oregon Employment Department said Douglas County’s record low unemployment rate was set in November 2019 at 4.3%. The Oregon seasonally adjusted June rate was 3.5% and the U.S. rate was 3.6%.
Regional Economist Brian Rooney said Douglas County payroll employment decreased a seasonally adjusted ten jobs in June after an increase of one 190 in May and a loss of 90 in April. Rooney said the county has gained back 78% of the jobs lost in March and April 2020 at the onset of the COVID-19 crisis.
Oregon Employment Department said in the not seasonally adjusted private-sector industries in June, there were seasonal gains of 100 in leisure and hospitality and 70 in construction. There were additional gains of 40 in professional and business services. There were losses of 20 each in wood product manufacturing, and in transportation, warehousing and utilities.
Rooney said government gained 30 jobs from gains of 40 in federal government and ten in state government that were countered by a loss of twenty in local government.
When comparing June 2023 with June 202, total nonfarm employment decreased by 70 jobs, or 0.2%. Private-sector over-the-year gains of 180 were seen in leisure and hospitality, 100 in the over services category and 90 in the private education and health services category. There were relatively large losses of 240 in professional and business services, of 160 in manufacturing and of 50 in retail trade.
Oregon Employment Department said government gained 90 jobs over the year from gains of 110 in local government and ten in state government that were countered by a loss of 30 in federal government.
Kyle Bailey is the news director for News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.