Douglas Electric Cooperative was awarded a $9.15 million federal grant to help remove trees, underbrush and other possible fuels for fire along nearly 1,300 miles of power lines, the U.S. Forest Service announced this week.
"We are grateful for this funding, which will enable us to continue our ongoing efforts to reduce wildfire risk in our service area," Keith Brooks, general manager of Douglas Electric Cooperative, said in a press release. "Wildfire prevention and mitigation is a top priority for us, and we are committed to working with our community partners to keep our members safe and secure."
The money will be used to reduce fuel buildup in high-risk wildfire areas, enhance Douglas Electric Cooperative's right-of-way's ability to function as fire breaks and increase forest health, according to a press release. This will minimize the probability that the utility’s transmission and distribution system may ignite or contribute a wildfire. The funded program will also enable the cooperative to reduce its vegetation management program to a three to four-year cycle, and address hazardous trees not in the traditional utility space.
A total of $23.5 million was awarded to 10 projects in Oregon. In addition to the money awarded to the Douglas Electric Cooperative, other projects receiving funding include $9.9 million for wildfire fuel management in John Day, $1.34 million for fuels management in Gold Beach, just under $1 million for fire protection work in Fossil and $616,404 for wildfire risk reduction and education in Chiloquin.
In the state of Washington, 14 projects received $25 million. Nationally, more than $200 million was distributed.
Forest Service officials said the funded projects constitute “crucial investment to help communities confront the wildfire crisis and reduce wildfire risk on non-federal land.” Proposals underwent a selection process that included review panels made up of tribal representatives and state forestry agencies. Guidelines within the law prioritized at-risk communities that have been impacted by disaster, are at a high or very high potential for wildfire hazard and are classified as low income, those officials said.
“Projects were selected using a collaborative, inclusive process that engaged tribes and state forestry agencies,” Forest Service Chief Randy Moore said in a news release. “All projects include at least two of the primary selection criteria mandated in the legislation. And in all cases, these projects are taking critical steps to protect homes, property, businesses, and people’s lives from catastrophic wildfires.”
This initial round of investments will assist communities in developing community wildfire protection plans, key roadmaps for addressing wildfire risks locally, as well as fund immediate actions to lower the risk of wildfire on non-federal land for communities where a such a plan is already in place, Forest Service officials said.
“America’s forests, especially here in the West, are in a state of fire emergency,” Robert Sanchez, deputy regional forester for the Pacific Northwest region of the Forest Service, said in a news release. “Wildfires do not recognize boundaries or management jurisdictions. As we continue our wildfire risk reduction work on National Forest lands, these Community Wildfire Defense Grants directly support our overall priority of helping reduce wildfire risk to communities by investing in work across tribal, state, and private lands.”
The Forest Service will announce another round of funding later in 2023, and additional communities will be able to apply. The number of selected proposals in future rounds will depend on available funding, Forest Service officials said.
Douglas Electric Cooperative is a member-owned electric utility serving over 11,000 homes and businesses in Douglas County. Its service area covers 2,200 square miles, and this project will be conducted along 1,275 miles of power lines, a spokesperson said.
