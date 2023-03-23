221228-nrr-downedtrees-2

Douglas Electric Cooperative crews encountered numerous downed trees, including this one, in this file photo from December 2022. Douglas Electric Cooperative received a federal grant to help remove downed trees and take other steps to reduce the risk of wildfires. 

 Courtesy of Douglas Electric Cooperative

Douglas Electric Cooperative was awarded a $9.15 million federal grant to help remove trees, underbrush and other possible fuels for fire along nearly 1,300 miles of power lines, the U.S. Forest Service announced this week.

