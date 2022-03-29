Do you want a downtown business organization to represent you and if so, what exactly do you want them to do and how do you intend to pay for it?
Those are the fundamental questions city officials are asking downtown business leaders as the relationship between the two groups continues to be less than ideal.
Downtown business owners say they felt blindsided by the recent changes in downtown parking, which now calls for those merchants to park their vehicles in the parking garage — a garage that many merchants complain is dirty and dangerous.
The merchants also feel as if they don’t have a voice, ever since the group that represented them, the Downtown Roseburg Association, folded earlier this year.
City officials say they do what they can to help bring the business community together and work with them to address concerns. Yet ultimately it’s up to those business owners to organize and help lay a ground work for a downtown business environment that everyone is happy with.
City officials met last week with about 30 downtown business owners in an effort to help bridge the chasm. Stuart Cowie, director of community development for the city, said the discussion revolved around what services business owners want and how to pay for those services.
“Ultimately the discussion led to, well, how do we pay for these things?” Cowie said.
City Councilor Beverly Cole, whose district includes downtown, said she heard complaints from the downtown business community about a lack of representation even before she was elected in November 2018.
“I appreciate staff working with the downtown people because we have obviously had a lot of complaints coming from people there,” Cole said. “I think it was a very good meeting. I think the city needs to do that more often, communicate with the downtown people in person.”
The hot and cold relationship between downtown business owners and city officials has existed for decades.
The Roseburg Downtown Development Board was created in 1981 to support economic development and provide a mechanism to levy ad valorem taxing authority for downtown parking. The taxes collected in the district were used to pay off the bond that was used to build the downtown parking garage.
The Downtown Development Board and District were abolished in 2005. Over the next several years, a couple of grassroots downtown business organizations — the Roseburg Business Association and the Roseburg Town Center — tried to help take up the slack, including helping with downtown events. Neither organization received annual funding from the city.
The city entered into an agreement with the newly formed Downtown Roseburg Association in 2011 to establish a Main Street Program. The contract was funded with $22,500 from the Economic Development Fund. Prior to that, there had been at least one, and at times two, downtown organizations operating that would facilitate events and coordinate activities with the businesses downtown — the Roseburg Business Association and the Roseburg Town Center.
The city would provide limited funding for specific projects or events, but did not provide ongoing funding to either organization. Instead, they were primarily funded by the members. The intent of creating and funding the Downtown Roseburg Association was to form one organization, supported in part by city funding to perform a number of activities to support the downtown.
Those activities included:
- Hiring a manager.
- Supporting special events.
- Promoting downtown, including monthly newsletter and website.
- Working with existing businesses to ensure retention.
- Helping with downtown beautification, including the flower baskets and working with Umpqua Valley Arts Association.
- Coordinating downtown advertising.
- Maintaining the recycling station.
- Annual reporting to the city council.
However, the Downtown Roseburg Association dissolved and officially terminated its Main Street Program contract with the city effective March 10, 2022. Since that time, there has been no formal organization to serve as support for downtown businesses.
Cowie and other city officials said they are in the process of sending out a survey to downtown business owners. Once the surveys are tallied, the city can begin work to provide those services and find ways to pay for them.
