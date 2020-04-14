In times of crisis like we are in now, so much happens so fast that it can be hard to keep up, and important matters can slip by without the proper acknowledgement.
Such an event may have happened last week when local businessman Trevor Mauch announced that he was creating a nonprofit fund to help people and businesses here in Douglas County. He is calling it the Carrot Impact Fund, named after his software company, Carrot.
Mauch is launching the fund with $500,000, which is meant to have an impact in our community today, tomorrow, and years down the road.
“Our goal is to get the money into the hands of the causes today in a way that makes a huge impact now, but also is sustainable, to keep the fund active and impacting our communities for years to come,” Mauch said. “We plan on this fund being in existence as long as Carrot exists.”
This is a big deal for our area, especially now. The local economy has taken a huge hit, and it will take months if not years to recover. Everyone is hurting, including the nonprofits that people who are struggling normally turn to for help.
The Carrot Impact Fund will be there to lend a hand, not only to area nonprofits, but as an example for other businesses to follow as we move forward.
“Our hope for sharing this news isn’t so people can think we’re cool,” Mauch said. “It’s so we can hopefully inspire other companies, both bigger and smaller than us, that we can all step up and impact our communities with more intention.”
Local businesses would be smart to follow Mauch’s lead.
As The News-Review reported in its story last week, he has a history of success in the business arena.
Ten years ago he launched the Young Entrepreneurship Society, a club for aspiring business owners, and established the Loft, a downtown Roseburg entrepreneurial workspace.
In 2014, Mauch founded Carrot, a software company that helps real estate investors and agents grow their businesses through the web. In 2016 he was a top-three finalist for the Oregon Entrepreneurs Network’s Entrepreneurial Achievement Award.
The following year Mauch was selected as one of the Portland Business Journal’s Forty Under 40 — the top CEOs in Oregon under 40 years old. This year, Carrot made the list of Inc. magazine’s 5,000 Most Successful Companies in America, coming in at No. 1,235 (No. 10 out of 59 Oregon companies on the list).
Carrot has 30 full-time employees — many of whom work remotely and live throughout the country — and posted revenue last year of more than $7 million. Just two years ago, Carrot had 19 employees with an annual revenue of just over $5 million.
Last fall Mauch bought the historic building that used to house the Roseburg Book and Stationery store. He is still trying to find the right mix for what to put in the space.
Mauch and Carrot have consistently given funds to worthy causes over the years.
The Fish Food Pantry has been the biggest benefactor of Mauch and Carrot’s good will. But they have also helped: the tiny home project for homeless women vets; supply portable bathrooms and showers for a local group assisting the homeless; the Umpqua Valley Bicycle Outreach program with a new van, bikes and more so they could assist disadvantaged youth.
“We’re taking that momentum we’ve been blessed to have and doubling down on it with a $500,000 donation to start an official nonprofit fund to fuel our giving for years to come in bigger and better ways,” Mauch said in explaining the Carrot Impact Fund.
With Mauch’s commitment and record of success we fully expect the Carrot Impact Fund to have positive impacts in our community early and often. That’s good news at any time, but especially now.
