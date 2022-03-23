Eight new family medicine interns have joined Aviva Health’s Roseburg Family Medicine Residency Program, increasing the total number of doctors in the program to 24.
A partnership with CHI Mercy Health, Aviva Health’s residency program is the only one of its kind in Douglas County and aims to train and retain doctors to practice in rural areas of Oregon.
“We’re so excited to welcome these physicians to our family medicine residency program,” Simran Waller, RFMR Chief Resident, said in a news release. “This is a monumental moment for our program as these eight new doctors will bring our program to its full complement of 24 residents.”
It also means this time next year the program will celebrate the graduation of its inaugural cohort of eight resident physicians who will complete their three-year training regimen. RFMR officials are hopeful some of them will choose to stay and practice in Roseburg or other rural locations in Oregon.
According to a study published in the journal Family Medicine, more than half of family medicine physicians practice within 100 miles of their residency program. That bodes well for Douglas County, an area recognized as having a health provider shortage.
While still new to the community, the residency program has already delivered medical care to residents in the community. Many of the program’s second-year physicians provided direct patient care in Mercy’s emergency room and intensive care unit during the devastating COVID-19 delta surge that imperiled Douglas County late last summer, the news release said.
“Residency training in the middle of a pandemic has presented us with a unique set of challenges,” Aviva Health Chief Resident Gabrielle Kelly said. “Our hospital rotation when the delta variant was making so many people sick was one of those challenges, but at the same time the experience has strengthened us, fortified our resolve, and made us better doctors, giving us invaluable knowledge and insight we can share with our newest eight residents.”
In addition to the hospital, residents participate in clinical rotations at Aviva Health’s Family Medicine Clinic, the VA, and many other practices, all of which prepare them for long futures in medicine.
The arrival of this year’s residents also coincides with the May opening of Aviva Health’s new medical clinic, a 31,000-sq.-ft. building that will provide an additional 34 exam rooms, conference space, and a dedicated area for resident precepting. The new facility, full cohort of resident doctors, and growing program faculty roster should benefit a community that has long struggled to recruit and retain family medicine physicians, Aviva Health officials said.
For more information on the Roseburg Family Medicine Residency Program, visit www.aviva.health.
