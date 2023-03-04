For the owners of the Elmer’s Restaurant in Roseburg, plans to remodel the popular eatery means a long overdue facelift for the aging property, and ultimately a new name and better experience for diners.
But for the roughly three dozen employees at the restaurant, located at 1440 NW Mulholland Drive, the project potentially means six months without work, or a paycheck.
David Thomason, owner of Thomason Hospitality Group, which is the parent company of Elmer’s, said the remodel will force the company to lay off 34 employees at the restaurant. In a letter to state officials notifying them of the project and its impact on the staff, Thomason said the layoffs will begin as early as April 1 and continue until around Sept. 30.
“We expect the layoffs to be temporary in nature,” Thomason said. “The location’s remodel will involve cessation of all operations and termination of all employees at this site.”
In correspondence with The News-Review, Thomason said he is doing everything possible to help current staff during the renovation and hire as many back as possible.
“It is our sincere hope that we will have the opportunity to bring back as many current team members as possible when the time is right,” he said. “We will be hiring approximately 50 people who will be excited to get back to doing what we do best, which is to delight our guests. For now, we are working with WorkSource Oregon, who will be meeting with our employees in an attempt to assist them in finding new employment.”
Kitchen manager Tristian Wendel said some staff will take jobs in other locations, including a new restaurant set to open in south Medford. The company will be organizing carpools and possibly renting a van to help shuttle workers back and forth. And some employees will be looking forward to taking a few months off, Wendel said.
“There’s always some uncertainty whenever you hear about a remodel,” he said. “But we dealt with a similar situation when the pandemic hit, so it’s something we’re a little more familiar with this time around.”
Wendel said the aging building is long overdue for a renovation — there’s a running joke among staff about how the project will likely be delayed once crews get a look at the plumbing.
After witnessing the demolition of the Windmill Inn to the north and construction of the Hampton Inn, Five Guys, Crumble and other new businesses in Hannah Plaza, staff at Elmer’s were getting anxious for work to begin there, Wendell said.
“We were wondering when we were going to get our building,” Wendel said. “Now we know.”
The restaurant will get a new name — Elmer’s Kitchen — and undergo a “massive renovation,” with all but a few of the existing walls slated to be replaced, Thomason said.
The new restaurant will be about 7,000 square feet, which is smaller than the 9,500 square feet at the current establishment, he said. Despite that, the new building will provide seating for 200 people, more than the 165 seats currently offered.
“I would call it a complete restoration,” Thomason said. “We have half a million dollars of new equipment, furniture and fixtures ordered for the project. I would say that what we hope to accomplish is a complete and total new look for a new concept called Elmer’s Kitchen.”
The property used to be a Sandpiper restaurant, before it was converted to Elmer’s in the summer of 2001. Thomason has owned it since 2002. This will be the second Elmer’s Kitchen in the system, he said. The first one is located in Beaverton.
The menu in the new restaurant will remain largely the same, Thomason said, with breakfast constituting about 80% of the meals served.
The interior and exterior will be completely overhauled, he said. The renovation also includes plans for the construction of a 600-square-foot Human Bean coffee kiosk, which will be located in front of Elmer’s Kitchen. This will be Thomason’s seventh Human Bean, with the other six located in Roseburg and Grants Pass. The kiosk will employ about two dozen people, Thomason said.
Elmer’s origins date back to 1960, when Walt and Dorothy Elmer opened Elmer’s Colonial Pancake House in Portland. The breakfast-centered restaurant was a family affair, with Walt, Dorothy and their three sons all pitching in. That original Elmer’s quickly became popular, with its focus on home-style cooking, including Walt Elmer’s buttermilk pancakes. (Family lore has it that he purchased the batter recipe for $1,000 and kept it in a safe. That original recipe is still used today.)
Over time the menu was expanded to include lunch items and the restaurant became Elmer’s Pancake & Steakhouse. Elmer’s began franchising in 1966. Today there are 29 locations throughout Oregon, Washington, Idaho, California and Arizona. That includes the newest addition, Egg N’ Joe, located in the Phoenix area.
The current menu features those infamous pancakes as well as omelettes, French toast, sandwiches, fish and chips and burgers.
Thomason and his wife, Doneta, have owned and operated more than 60 restaurants in Oregon and northern California since 1986. Those restaurants include Carl’s Jr., Elmer’s, Taprock Northwest Grill, Human Bean Coffee, Purple Parrots, Pita Pits and Kenny Roger’s Roasters. The Thomasons opened their second Oregon Carl’s Jr. in Roseburg in 1986. Thomason Hospitality Group is the largest Elmer’s Franchisee with six Oregon locations, and the group currently employs more than 500 people.
Thomason is past president of the Oregon Restaurant & Lodging Association and twice was named “Oregon Restaurateur of the Year” by the group.
