The estate of a woman who was killed after the car she was in was reportedly hit head-on by a truck being driven by a Roseburg construction company worker, has filed a complaint against the company for more than $2 million.
The 10-page complaint was filed by Anthony Zarbano, as personal representative of Glenna Zarbano, in Douglas County Circuit Court on Aug. 17. Glenna Zarbano’s daughter, Dianne Thornton, who was in the car at the time and reportedly injured in the accident, is also a plaintiff in the complaint.
The defendants are Sigfridson Construction Inc., and Case Sigfridson, who is listed as an employee and/or agent of the company.
According to the complaint, on Oct. 18, 2019, Thornton was driving her mother’s 2013 Toyota Prius, and Glenna Zarbano was a passenger. Thornton was heading north on Roberts Creek Road in Roseburg and Case Sigfridson was driving a 1997 Ford pickup truck in the opposite direction. Suddenly, Sigfridson veered out of his lane and “careened” toward the Prius.
“Plaintiff Thornton and Ms. Zarbano watched, powerlessly, as the truck sped toward them and violently crashed into the Prius head-on,” the complaint said. “The collision was massive, causing the death of Ms. Zarbano and serious injuries to Plaintiff Thornton.”
Zarbano was 88 years old at the time of the collision. Prior to the crash she suffered from heart disease and congestive heart failure, and had a “critical and life-saving heart surgery,” planned, the complaint said. As a result of the traumatic injuries suffered in the accident, she was unable to undergo the surgery. Because of that, Zarbano’s condition rapidly declined and she died of congestive heart failure a month later, on Nov. 21, 2019, according to the complaint.
During that month, Zarbano dealt with “physical pain, anguish and suffering” as a result of the accident along with myriad injuries, including pain and numbness in her neck and back, as well as “cervical, thoracic, and lumbar sprain/strain injuries,” the complaint said.
Thornton suffered many of those same injuries as well as nearly two dozen more, according to the complaint, including left hip pain, elbow pain, sacroiliitis, bilateral shoulder pain, gluteal tendinitis, muscle spasms, chronic pain syndrome, fluid in the right facet joint, posterior disc bulge, nightmares, grief, depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress and panic attacks.
“(Thornton’s) injuries are permanent and degenerative in nature and have increased her susceptibility to future injury, degenerative arthritis, and degenerative disc disease,” the complaint said. “Furthermore, (Thornton) has been caused an impairment to the enjoyment of her lifestyle.”
According to the complaint, Case Sigfridson was negligent in one or more of the following particulars:
- Traveling on the wrong side of a roadway.
- Crossing the center of the roadway.
- Traveling on the left side of the roadway on a curve when sight stances are restricted.
- Failing to maintain a proper lookout for other users of the roadway.
- Failing to maintain control of the vehicle.
- Operating his truck at a speed that was greater than reasonable under the circumstances.
- Failing to stop, swerve, or otherwise avoid colliding with the Prius.
- Operating his vehicle in a manner that endangers or would be likely to endanger a person or property.
- Proceeding through an intersection when it was unsafe to do so.
The complaint seeks a total of $2.275 million from the construction company.
That breaks down to the estate of Glenna Zarbano seeking $2 million for medical expenses and $50,000 for burial expenses, and Thornton seeking $200,000 for the injuries and “impairment to the enjoyment of her lifestyle,” and $25,000 for medical expenses. Both parties are also seeking reimbursement for court costs.
Both Zarbano’s estate and Thornton are represented by Salem attorney Emily Crocker Stebbins.
Sigfridson Construction Inc. had not responded to the complaint as of Friday, according to court records. The company did not return a phone call seeking comment for this story.
