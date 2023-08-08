Do you ever feel like an impostor at work? You’re not alone, and you may be experiencing impostor syndrome, a phenomenon in which individuals may feel self-doubt, unqualified to do their jobs or question if who they are and what they are capable of is less valuable than how others perceive them. According to the International Journal of Behavior Science, 70% of adults face this at least once in their lifetime.

Willis Cook is the owner of the Roseburg Express Employment franchise. He can be reached at 541-673-3332 or willis.cook@expresspros.com. The Roseburg Express office is located at 741 NE Garden Valley Blvd, Roseburg, OR 97470 and serves Douglas County. Local businesses and applicants are encouraged to stop by, visit expresspros.com/roseburgor or call 541-673-3332.

